Last Updated : November 28, 2021 / 07:27 AM IST

Moneycontrol Daily: Your Essential 7

A daily round-up of the most interesting articles to help jump-start the day.

Moneycontrol News

  • Market Buzz

    Star Health IPO opens on November 30: 10 key things to know

    Star Health IPO opens on November 30: 10 key things to know


    Rakesh Jhunjhunwala backed Star Health & Allied Insurance Company incorporated in 2006, will launch its maiden IPO in the coming week. It is one of the largest private health insurers in India with a market share of 15.8 percent in Fiscal 2021. Here are 10 key things to know before subscribing to the public issue.

  • Watch Out

    Take a look at these key stories


    Today:
    Twitter to host first shopping livestream
    All party meet scheduled for before Winter Session, PM Modi likely to attend
    Tomorrow:
    Delhi Schools will reopen

    Winter Session of Parliament begins

  • Big Story

    COVID-19 Variant Omicron : PM Modi directs officials to review plans for easing of international travel curbs


    In an important meeting on the COVID-19 scenario and vaccination status in the country, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on November 27 directed officials to review plans for easing of international travel restrictions amid rising concerns over new COVID variant - B.1.1.529, or Omicron. Read the full story here.

    Close

  • Economy

    These 5 factors are changing Indian economy - watch out


    In recent months, the Indian equity market has considerably outperformed global markets and is presently quoting at valuations which are well above its mean, and at a higher premium to other emerging markets than that witnessed historically. What should investors now watch out for as leading economic indicators in the near future? Read here to find out.

  • Startup Tales

    Investments in gaming startups soar to record high


    India's online gaming industry witnessed record investment in the first nine months of 2021, on the back of surging popularity of mobile games during the pandemic, according to a new report. Read more here.

  • Tech Tattle

    Top news from the world of technology this week


    In this past week, we saw Oppo's Reno 7 series goes official, Winamp is making a comeback, an Android smartphone with 7 years of OS updates, and more. You can read the full story here.

  • Tailpiece

    Healing Space | The value of intangibles

    How do we assign value to the things in our life that we cannot measure? This week in HealingSpace by Gayatri Jayaraman. You can read the story here.

