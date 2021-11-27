MARKET NEWS

Last Updated : November 27, 2021 / 07:19 AM IST

Moneycontrol Daily: Your Essential 7

A daily round-up of the most interesting articles to help jump-start the day.

Moneycontrol News

  • Market Buzz

    Investors lose Rs 16 lakh crore; as Sensex, Nifty fall 8% from record highs


    The BSE Sensex hit a new peak of 62,245 points on October 19, when the National Stock Exchange (NSE) benchmark Nifty also created a new record of 18,604. Since then, the indices have declined 8%. Read more.

  • Watch out

    Take a look at these key events


    Today:
    Doctors call for nationwide strike from November 27
    GoM meet on GST rate rationalisation
    Tomorrow:

    CAT 2021 on Nov 28

  • Big story

    Oil plunges 10% on new coronavirus variant concerns


    Oil fell with global equities markets on fears the variant could dampen economic growth and fuel demand. Britain and European countries have restricted travel from southern Africa, where the variant was detected. Read more.

    Close

  • Coronavirus check

    Here is all you need to know about the new strain threatening South Africa, Botswana


    Researchers in South Africa are racing to get ahead of a new coronavirus variant that is spreading in the country after it was first detected in the neighbouring Botswana. Read more.

  • Tech Tattle

    Best smartphones under Rs 15,000 in India: Redmi Note 10, Realme 8i, Moto G40 and more


    Redmi Note 10 price in India starts at Rs 13,999 for the base 4GB + 64GB model. It comes with a Snapdragon 678 SoC, a 6.43-inch Super AMOLED display, a 48MP quad-camera setup and a 5000 mAh battery with 33W fast charging support. Read more.

  • Politics

    Lalu Prasad Yadav admitted to AIIMS Delhi emergency ward


    The veteran politician, an accused in the Dumka treasury case linked to the fodder scam, is reportedly down with fever and drowsiness. Although his condition is not serious, blood reports are presently awaited. Read more.

  • Tailpiece

    John vs Salman: Film clashes in Covid times may impact box office business

    The disadvantage of releasing two big films simultaneously is that the weaker one is likely to see a sharper drop in collections than a regular fall. Read more.

