Last Updated : November 23, 2021 / 07:19 AM IST

Moneycontrol Daily: Your Essential 7

A daily round-up of the most interesting articles to help jump-start the day.

Moneycontrol News

  • Market Buzz

    Top 15 things to know before Opening Bell

    Top 15 things to know before Opening Bell

    The market extended losses and fell quite sharply with the benchmark indices plunging 2 percent on November 22, dragged by banking and financials, FMCG, Pharma, IT stocks and index heavyweight Reliance Industries. Consistent FII selling was the key reason for correction in the market. Here's what you should know before today's opening bell.

  • Watch Out

    Take a look at these key events


    Today:
    Global data and analytics company Latent View Analytics makes it market debut
    Bid for development of UP’s proposed film city to open
    Tomorrow:

    Cabinet to discuss farm law withdrawal on November 24

  • Startup Tales

    Purplle raises $65 million led by Premji Invest


    Online beauty platform Purplle has raised $65 million in Series D funding round led by Premji Invest, at a valuation of about $600 million. The company earlier raised $75 million funding, led by Kedaara Capital, alongside Sequoia Capital India and Blume Ventures. Read more here.

  • Tech Tattle

    WhatsApp desktop may get more privacy features of mobile app


    WhatsApp for desktop is likely to get some privacy features that were so far exclusive to the mobile app. The Meta-owned messaging client is currently testing these features with select users under beta and is expected to release them for all in the coming days. Read full story here.

  • Coronavirus Check

    UK adds Covaxin to list of valid COVID-19 vaccines for travel


    Covaxin, the COVID-19 jab developed and manufactured by Hyderabad-based Bharat Biotech Ltd, has been added to the list of valid vaccines in Britain. The move would end up benefitting travellers from India as they would no longer be required to self-isolate after arrival in England. Read more here.

  • Entertainment

    Bunty Aur Babli 2 underperforms, Bollywood's box office run slows down


    After a strong run at the box office, Bollywood's performance has slowed down due to its recent offering which underperformed in its opening days. The multi-starrer venture Bunty Aur Babli 2 which was expected to see first day collections of Rs 6-8 crore saw dismal business on day one. Read full story here.

  • Tailpiece

    The sexual wellness boom and how brands are addressing a new consumer

    Brands, content creators and women taking charge of their sexual wellbeing are changing the narrative and fuelling the sexual wellness category in India. Covid-induced lockdowns, too, have given the category a major thrust, while ecommerce has made buying easier. Read more here.

