you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

Last Updated : November 22, 2021 / 07:13 AM IST

Moneycontrol Daily: Your Essential 7

A daily round-up of the most interesting articles to help jump-start the day.

Moneycontrol News

  • Market Buzz

    FPIs pump crores in Indian markets


    Foreign portfolio investors (FPI) were net buyers in the Indian markets at Rs 19,712 crore in November so far. As per depositories’ data, they invested Rs 14,051 crore into equities and Rs 5,661 crore in the debt segment between November 1-18. More on this here

  • Watch out

    Take a look at these key events


    Today:
    Lucknow Kisan Mahapanchayat
    Gujarat schools reopening for Classes 1-5
    Tomorrow:
    Vivo Y76 5G launch

    Mewar Yatra

  • Big Story

    Rajasthan Cabinet expanded


    Fifteen ministers 11 cabinet and four ministers of state were sworn in on Sunday in Rajasthan, in a much-awaited expansion of the Ashok Gehlot ministry. Governor Kalraj Mishra administered the oath of office to the new ministers. Read more here

    Close

  • Coronavirus Check

    Active cases in India decline


    India logged 10,488 new coronavirus infections taking the country's total tally of COVID-19 cases to 3,45,10,413, while the active cases declined to 1,22,714, the lowest in 532 days, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on November 21. To know more, click here

  • Tech Tattle

    Pixel 6a won't have headphone jack


    The Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro already count among Google's best phones, with generally positive critical and user reception. Unfortunately, neither of the new variants of the phone has made it to India - Google has officially launched the Pixel 6 and 6 Pro in only nine markets around the world. Read more here

  • Auto

    Maruti to stay away from diesel segment


    The country's largest carmaker believes the next phase of emission norms would jack up the cost of diesel vehicles, thus further impacting their sales in the market which for the last few years has seen a gradual shift towards petrol cars. More on this here

  • Tailpiece

    The star makers of Bollywood

    Of course, in the Hindi film industry debuts happen on a regular basis. However, multi-crore launches - as if the film were made with a big and established star cast - are done by only a handful of filmmakers in the industry; chief among them Karan Johar and Aditya Chopra. To know more about this, click here

tags #MC essentials

