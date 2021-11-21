MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Sustainability 100+
  • Finity
  • Investmentor
  • Hitachi Energy
  • Managing Diabetes With Ayurveda
  • Finq
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • Waterfield
  • New Horaizon
  • Autodesk
  • Mirae
  • Sanjeevani
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • India Inc On the Move
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
Live Now |Intrazon 2.0 - India’s Largest Retail Intraday Traders Online Conference brought to you by Moneycontrol Pro & Espresso (A Sharekhan Company)
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

Last Updated : November 21, 2021 / 07:22 AM IST

Moneycontrol Daily: Your Essential 7

A daily round-up of the most interesting articles to help jump-start the day.

Moneycontrol News

  • Market Buzz

    Nasdaq ends atop 16,000 mark

    Nasdaq ends atop 16,000 mark

    The Nasdaq Composite Index closed above 16,000 points for the first time on Friday, in its second-straight record finish powered by technology stocks, while pandemic jitters sent the Dow to its fourth losing session in the last five. Read more here

  • Watch out

    Take a look at these key events

    Today:
    Rajasthan Cabinet rejig
    Tomorrow:

    Lucknow Kisan Mahapanchayat

    Close

  • Big Story

    Rajasthan Cabinet rejig

    All ministers in the Rajasthan government submitted their resignation to Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on November 20. A new Rajasthan Cabinet will take oath to office on November 21. Read more here

  • Coronavirus Check

    Another fully vaccinated person dies in MP

    A 54-year-old woman, who had received both doses of an anti-coronavirus vaccine, died of COVID-19 in Bhopal, taking the number of fully vaccinated persons succumbing to the infection to two in Madhya Pradesh within a week, officials said. Read more here

  • Tech Tattle

    Tesla app back online after outage

    Tesla Inc chief Elon Musk said that the company’s mobile application was coming back online after an app server outage earlier prevented many owners from connecting to their cars. Read more here

  • Auto

    Ola Electric expands e-scooter test rides

    The test rides will be initially open only for those who have purchased or reserved the Ola S1 and S1 Pro scooters, it added. Ola had kicked off test rides in Bengaluru, Delhi, Ahmedabad, and Kolkata on November 10, and then opened up five more cities – Chennai, Hyderabad, Kochi, Mumbai, and Pune on November 19. Read more here

  • Tailpiece

    2021 Ageless International Film Festival begins

    "We have made so many advances in other areas - civil rights, gay rights - but ageism is still an area that is taboo, not talked about and not dealt with." These powerful words of singer-actor Madonna form the tagline of the Ageless International Film Festival, which opened its online 2021 edition on Friday. Read more here

tags #MC essentials

Must Listen

Simply Save | NFO rush: How should investors handle the deluge of new funds being launched by mutual funds?

Simply Save | NFO rush: How should investors handle the deluge of new funds being launched by mutual funds?

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.