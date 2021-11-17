MARKET NEWS

English
Last Updated : November 17, 2021 / 07:17 AM IST

Moneycontrol Daily: Your Essential 7

A daily round-up of the most interesting articles to help jump-start the day.

Moneycontrol News

  • Market Buzz

    Sensex falls 396 points, Nifty ends a tad short of 18,000; auto, IT stocks outperform

    Mixed global cues are keeping the participants on the edge and the trend is expected to continue, say experts. Read more.

  • Watch out

    Take a look at these key events


    Today:
    Kartarpur Sahib Corridor to reopen from November 17
    Go Fashion IPO to open
    Tomorrow:

    IMD predicts heavy to very heavy rainfall in Chennai

  • Big story

    Rajasthan govt cuts VAT on fuel, petrol to be cheaper by Rs 4 per litre, diesel by Rs 5


    The new rates will come into effect from midnight, Gehlot said Tuesday evening. Due to the reduction in VAT, the state government will forego an annual revenue of Rs 3,500 crore. Read more.

  • Coronavirus check

    India records 8,865 fresh COVID-19 cases, lowest in 287 days


    The COVID-19 death toll reached 4,63,852 after 197 new fatalities were reported, said the health ministry’s update. Read more.

  • Tech Tattle

    Iceland tourism jabs Meta, Zuckerberg responds


    Inspired by Iceland, the project of Visit Iceland, introduced to the world to “Icelandverse”, an obvious dig at Metaverse, a virtual reality version of the internet, Mark Zuckerberg, among others, is keen to build. Read more.

  • Sports

    India to co-host 2026 T20 World Cup, 2031 ODI WC, reveals ICC in new schedule


    The ICC, for the first-time ever, has also named the United States of America and Namibia as co-hosts of major cricket events. Read more.

  • Tailpiece

    Real estate tycoon's divorce leads to mega art collection auction, fetches $676 million

    The sale was the result of a divorce in 2018 of real estate developer Harry Macklowe and his wife Linda Burg, a wealthy couple who had amassed an impressive art collection. Read more.

