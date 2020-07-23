A round-up of the most important interesting articles to help you jump start the day.
- Markets Buzz
What sectors should be on your radar
With the Nifty50 rallying 45 percent more in July as compared to March, the liquidity wave has jumpstarted not just large-cap, but also midcap and small-cap stocks. As the volatility of the last six month eases, the next half of the year could bring some stability with a potential vaccine, the gradual opening of the economy on the horizon. Read more to find out which sectors could lead the next bull cycle.
- Big Story
Two consortiums knock on Jet Airways' door
Just after a little over one year, Jet Airways finally had some takers with two consortiums placing their bets for the carrier after the deadline lapsed. The two will now square off to attain ownership of the company, which owes banks just over Rs 8,000 crores. Who is competing for the carrier? Read here to know more.
- Your Money
More protection for healthcare workers
As more people look to getting insurance, insurers have now opened up the possibility to make available insurance for healthcare workers, albeit reluctantly. After the emergence of the COVID-19, there were many reported cases of insurers denying healthcare workers of insurance altogether. However now the Association of Medical Consultants, Mumbai, is on the verge of signing an agreement with a private insurer to workers with associated member hospitals. How will this work? Read here.
- Global Watch
"America first", says the USA to China
Data is the new oil, or so the United States America feels as they asked China to close their Houston consulate in three days saying they need to protect American intellectual property and information. Beijing has so far condemn the move and threatened retaliation, drawing strings at the ties which were coming apart due to the spread of the coronavirus. Read here to know more.
- Tech Tattle
Slack says they were here first
Slack, known for its workplace chatting service has taken Microsoft to court, claiming foul play. According to Slack, Microsoft has been illegally bundling Microsoft Team as a service to their customers who own Microsoft Office. Are they right? Read on to find out.
- Startup Tales
Not just your average messaging app
Facebook-owned Whatsapp, which is known for their instant messaging service is now going to foray into digital payments. They announced this at the Global Fintech Fest held virtually on July 22. Plans include financial services for the masses to enable digital banking to move towards financial inclusion in India. More details, here.
- Tailpiece
Introverts guide to Video Conferencing
Not all of us are always camera ready. With remote working becoming a reality globally, many companies have switched to video conferencing to simulate the regular workplace flow. But of course, being in front of a video camera for so long can be taxing and stressful, especially if you don't enjoy long conversations. Here is a simple how-to guide to navigating video conferencing.
