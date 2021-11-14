MARKET NEWS

Last Updated : November 14, 2021 / 07:20 AM IST

Moneycontrol Daily: Your Essential 7

A daily round-up of the most interesting articles to help jump-start the day.

Moneycontrol News

  • Market Buzz

    Sensex, Nifty gain 1% amid weak cues

    Sensex, Nifty gain 1% amid weak cues

    The market extended gains for the second week ended November 12 despite continued selling by foreign institutional investors (FIIs) and weak global cues on inflation fears. More on this here

  • Watch out

    Take a look at these key events

    Watch out

    Close

  • Big Story

    Stop non-transparent crypto ads: Govt

  • Coronavirus Check

    Mumbai achieves 100% first dose vaccination

    With 100 percent coverage of the first inoculation dose and 65 percent of the second dose, Mumbai, one of the most affected and ravaged cities in the wake of Covid-19 achieved a landmark in terms of vaccination status, 10 months after the rollout of the national immunisation programme. Read more here

  • Tech Tattle

    Insta bonuses for Reels confuse creators

    Meta-owned Instagram is offering money to post videos on its TikTok rival Reels but the process by which it decides to offer the bonus has left the creators confused. Read more here

  • Auto

    Elon Musk sells $6.9 billion in Tesla shares

    Tesla CEO Elon Musk sold more than $6.9 billion worth of shares in the electric carmaker this week. The selloff came days after he created a Twitter poll asking whether he should sell 10 percent of his huge stake in the electric carmaker. More here

  • Tailpiece

    Longest partial lunar eclipse in 580 years on Nov 19

    The rare phenomenon will be visible from a few areas in Arunachal Pradesh and Assam, Director of Research and Academic at MP Birla Planetarium Debiprosad Duari said. Read more here

tags #MC essentials

