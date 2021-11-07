MARKET NEWS

Last Updated : November 07, 2021 / 07:16 AM IST

Moneycontrol Daily: Your Essential 7

A daily round-up of the most interesting articles to help jump-start the day.

Moneycontrol News

  • Market Buzz

    Market gives fabulous return in Samvat 2077

    Market gives fabulous return in Samvat 2077

    In the week gone by, BSE Sensex added 760.69 points (1.28 percent) to close at 60,067.62, while the Nifty50 jumped 245.15 points (1.38 percent) to close at 17,916.8 levels. Read more here

  • Watch out

    Take a look at these key events

    Today:
    Vaccination drive resumes in Mumbai
    BJP National Executive meet
    Tomorrow:
    US lifts COVID-19 restrictions for travellers

    Citibank operations to be down

  • Big Story

    Slight improvement in Delhi AQI

    The air quality in the national capital improved slightly on November 6 due to higher wind speed. According to Central Pollution Control Board's (CPCB) Sameer app, the city's air quality index (AQI) stood at 449 in the severe category at 8 am on Saturday. It was 462 on Friday. Read more here

  • Coronavirus Check

    Novavax files for WHO emergency use listing

    Biotechnology firm Novavax Inc has completed the rolling submission for the emergency use listing (EUL) of its COVID-19 vaccine candidate to the World Health Organization (WHO). Read more here

  • Tech Tattle

    No Twitter account needed to join Spaces

    Twitter no longer needs you to create an account to listen to Spaces. The social media platform's clubhouse competitor recently opened up audio chat rooms to everyone on iOS and Android. Read more here

  • Auto

    Tesla ex-employee to help build Apple self-driving car

    Apple Inc has hired a former engineer from Tesla Inc to boost its car-development efforts, Bloomberg News reported on Friday, citing people with knowledge of the matter. Cupertino, California-based Apple has tapped Christopher Moore for its team working on a self-driving car, the report said. Read more here

  • Tailpiece

    SpaceX crew using diapers. Here’s why

    The astronauts who will depart the International Space Station on November 7 will be stuck using diapers on the way home because of their capsule's broken toilet. More on this here

