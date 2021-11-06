MARKET NEWS

English
Last Updated : November 06, 2021 / 08:46 AM IST

Moneycontrol Daily: Your Essential 7

A daily round-up of the most interesting articles to help jump-start the day.

Moneycontrol News

  • Market Buzz

    At start of Samvat 2078, add these defensive stocks to overcome short-term volatility

    The performance of the equity markets will be challenging in the short to medium term due to the normalisation of easy monetary policy and super inflation. Read more here.

  • Watch Out

    Take a look at these key events

    Today:
    Dedicated Bus Service For Women In Mumbai From November 6
    Chennai, parts of Tamil Nadu to receive moderate to heavy rains on November 5,6
    Tomorrow:

    BJP to hold national executive meet ahead of assembly elections

    Close

  • Big Story

    Opposition parties to discuss key issues ahead of Parliament's upcoming Winter Session

    Representatives from at least 18 opposition parties will meet later this month to discuss floor strategy ahead of the upcoming Winter Session of Parliament, among other things. The meeting will also discuss farmers’ issues and developments in the Pegasus spyware controversy, according to reports. Read more here.

  • Cryptic Crypto

    Karnataka cryptocurrency case: The scam and the man behind it

    Over the years, cryptocurrencies have often been embroiled in several scams, which is one reason it’s not recognised as legal tender in many countries, including India. Recently, another scam jolted the Karnataka government. Read all about the scam here.

  • Your Money

    Want to make your health insurance cover comprehensive? Add these nine riders

    You may want to extend your life insurance coverage or get a policy for accidental death or disability. Opting for a rider along with your regular policy helps you achieve that. Read more here.

  • Tech Tattle

    Take-Two CEO says "they are already in the business" when asked about Metaverse

    When asked about his reaction to the growing metaverse trend, Take-Two CEO Strauss Zelnick said that his company was "already in that business." Read the full story here.

  • Tailpiece

    Shiba Inu dog, that inspired "Doge" meme and Dogecoin, turned 16

    Kabosu, the rescue Shiba Inu dog in Japan that inspired the iconic “Doge” meme, turned 16 this week. The meme, widely shared on the internet, inspired the Dogecoin cryptocurrency. Read more here.

tags #MC essentials

