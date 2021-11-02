MARKET NEWS

you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

Last Updated : November 02, 2021 / 07:06 AM IST

Moneycontrol Daily: Your Essential 7

A daily round-up of the most interesting articles to help jump-start the day.

Moneycontrol News

  • Market Buzz

    Top 15 things to know before Opening Bell


    If the hurdle of 18,200 gets broken decisively on the upside, then the present negative chart pattern could be nullified and the market could continue with further upside, says Nagaraj Shetti of HDFC Securities. Read more.

  • Watch out

    Take a look at these key events


    Today:
    Share sales of Fino Payments Bank to conclude
    Peace panel summons Facebook reps for hearing on Delhi riots
    Tomorrow:

    BEST to start tourism bus service from Nov 3

  • Big story

    Ex-SBI chief Pratip Chaudhuri arrested in loan scam case


    The case is related to properties owned by Godawan Group which took a Rs 24-crore loan from SBI in 2008 to construct a hotel. Read more.

    Close

  • Coronavirus check

    Passengers should be fully vaccinated or carry negative RT-PCR certificate: Kolkata airport


    According to the West Bengal directives, restrictions on flight travel will be applicable thrice a week only for the cities of Nagpur, Pune, and Ahmedabad. Read more.

  • Tech Tattle

    Dyson Omni-glide vacuum cleaner review: Perfect tool for your Diwali cleaning?


    After using the vacuum cleaner for a few days to clean my home and clear all your queries, here is our Dyson Omni-glide review. Read more.

  • Sports

    What Team India needs to qualify for the T20 World Cup


    Besides winning all its remaining games with stellar margins, India is also likely to find itself playing cheerleader in Afghanistan’s campaign against New Zealand. Read more.

  • Tailpiece

    Nawazuddin Siddiqui to quit OTT platforms, says it's become 'dhanda'

    Nawazuddin Siddiqui said, "The platform has become a dumping ground for redundant shows. We either have shows that don't deserve to be seen in the first place. Or sequels to shows that have nothing more to say." Read more.

Must Listen

Simply Save | Opted for the new tax regime? Know the nitty-gritties of filing tax returns this year

Simply Save | Opted for the new tax regime? Know the nitty-gritties of filing tax returns this year

