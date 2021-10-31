MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
  • Sustainability 100+
  • New Horaizon
  • Autodesk
  • The Future Techshot
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • Mirae
  • Mahindra Manulife
  • Investmentor
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • Commodity Ki Paathshala
  • In Conversation With
  • India Inc On the Move
  • India Best Managed Companies
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

Last Updated : October 31, 2021 / 07:13 AM IST

Moneycontrol Daily: Your Essential 7

A daily round-up of the most interesting articles to help jump-start the day.

Moneycontrol News

  • Market Buzz

    Samvat 2078 will likely be driven by bulls

    The Indian market seems to be in a festive mood as the benchmark indices have hit record highs. The gala season is being strengthened by India's vaccination drive that recently crossed the 100-crore mark. The economy, too, has shown significant improvement on the back of pent-up demand and faster growth is expected in the future. More here

  • Watch out

    Take a look at these key events

    Today:
    COP26 starts
    Puneeth Rajkumar’s last rites
    Halloween
    Tomorrow:
    Delhi schools reopening
    PB Fintech IPO opens

    Heavy rainfall alert in Kerala

    Close

  • Big Story

    G20 leaders endorse global minimum corporate tax

    Leaders of the world’s 20 biggest economies (G20) will endorse an OECD deal on a global minimum corporate tax of 15 percent, draft conclusions of the two-day G20 summit showed on Saturday, with a view to having the rules in force in 2023. Read more here

  • Coronavirus Check

    US authorises Pfizer jabs for kids

    The United States on October 29 authorised the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine for children aged 5-11, paving the way for 28 million young Americans to soon get immunised. The US follows only a handful of other countries including China, Chile, Cuba, and UAE that are inoculating younger children. More here

  • Tech Tattle

    Google’s ‘locked folder’ coming to iOS

    Google has kept the feature exclusive to Pixel phones, starting with the Pixel 3 or higher but that exclusivity will soon end. The tech giant has announced that it will be bringing the feature to Android phones soon and to iOS early next year. Read more here

  • Auto

    Semiconductor shortage continues to impact Maruti Suzuki

    Terming the situation as quite dynamic, Maruti Suzuki -- the country’s largest carmaker -- noted in a regulatory filing that as per current estimates the total vehicle production volume across both locations in Haryana next month could be around 85 percent of normal roll-out. More on this here

  • Tailpiece

    7 places to celebrate Halloween

    On the list: Europe’s biggest Halloween party city Derry, Dracula’s Castle (Bran Castle), Harry Potter film studios, Salem Haunted Happenings Festival, and more. For more spooks, click here

tags #MC essentials

Must Listen

Simply Save | Opted for the new tax regime? Know the nitty-gritties of filing tax returns this year

Simply Save | Opted for the new tax regime? Know the nitty-gritties of filing tax returns this year

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.