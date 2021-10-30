MARKET NEWS

Last Updated : October 30, 2021 / 07:30 AM IST

Moneycontrol Daily: Your Essential 7

A daily round-up of the most interesting articles to help jump-start the day.

Moneycontrol News

  • Market Buzz

    HDFC Securities bets on RIL, L&T, HPCL, Bharti Airtel for Samvat 2078

    According to HDFC Securities, most stocks are discounting a bright future over the next two years. Hence, the broking house has to shortlist stocks where it think the street is yet to give full value to the future potential. Having said that, equity as an asset class will continue to do well in a market like India. Read full story here.

  • Watch Out

    Take a look at these key events

    Today:
    PM Modi will meet Pope Francis
    Tomorrow:

    Bengaluru liquor shops closed till October 31 after demise of Puneet Rajkumar

    Close

  • Big Story

    IRCTC-Railways convenience fee kerfuffle

    As the IRCTC stock went on a downward spiral on Friday morning losing over 27 percent on the bourses, Department of Investment and Public Asset Management (DIPAM) Secretary Tuhin Kant Pandey quickly took to Twitter to announce that the Ministry of Railways has decided to withdraw the decision on IRCTC convenience fee. Why did the stock tank, who decides the charge and all other questions answered here.

  • IPO World

    Why mutual funds found investing in Nykaa's IPO fashionable despite stiff valuations

    The IPO of Nykaa, an online multi-brand beauty and personal care platform, got Rs 798 crore worth of investments from domestic mutual funds. Moneycontrol spoke to some of the fund managers to understand the factors they considered while investing in Nykaa’s IPO. Read the story here.

  • Tech Tattle

    What does Facebook's metaverse look like?

    Metaverse is a confluence of physical and virtual worlds, where you interact with your friends and colleagues in respective digital avatars through a headset or other similar devices. This world does not exist yet, and will take years before one can actually live on one. Read more here.

  • Auto

    By refusing to take the EV plunge, is Maruti erring on the side of caution?

    Is Maruti’s reluctance to commit itself substantially to EVs a sign that it reads the future differently from others? Or does it represent the company’s reluctance to risk losing its dominance in cars based on internal combustion engines in pursuit of an unproven market which is still minuscule in size? You can read here to find out.

  • Tailpiece

    Obituary | Puneeth Rajkumar: One of the most beloved Kannada actors

    Puneeth Rajkumar, one of the most beloved actors of Sandalwood industry, passed away on October 29 after he had earlier been hospitalised in Bengaluru. The actor's demise sent shockwaves not just in the Sandalwood industry but across the country. Read the full story here.

Must Listen

Simply Save | Opted for the new tax regime? Know the nitty-gritties of filing tax returns this year

