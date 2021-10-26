MARKET NEWS

Last Updated : October 26, 2021 / 07:24 AM IST

Moneycontrol Daily: Your Essential 7

A daily round-up of the most interesting articles to help jump-start the day.

Moneycontrol News

  • Market Buzz

    Nykaa IPO opens on October 28: 10 key things to know

    It is the third-largest IPO, so far in 2021, after Zomato and Sona Comstar. The price band is Rs 1,085-1,125 per equity share. Nykaa shares traded at Rs 1,775-1,805 in the grey market, at a premium of Rs 650-680. Read this story to know more.

  • Watch Out

    Take a look at key events

    Today:
    Congress will meet to discuss strategy for upcoming Assembly polls
    Singapoer allows Indian travellers
    Tomorrow:

    Zee Invesco dispute: NCLT will hear matter

    Close

  • Big Story

    Tech Mahindra adds 14,930 employees in Q2 FY22, attrition soared to 21%

    IT services company Tech Mahindra added 14,930 employees for the quarter ending September 2021 as the demand for technology services continue to increase. With the addition, the company now employs 1.41 lakh people. Read the full story here.

  • Tech Tattle

    JioPhone Next key specs and features confirmed: All you need to know

    Reliance Jio has released a video detailing its vision and the joint effort with Google and Qualcomm it invested in the making of the JioPhone Next. The short film also confirmed the features and key specifications of the device. You can read this story to find out.

  • Sports

    IPL new teams auction: Ahmedabad, Lucknow to be new franchises; CVC Capital Partners and RPSG Group win bids

    Ahmedabad and Lucknow will be the two new teams of the Indian Premier League (IPL), the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) announced on October 25, shortly after concluded the auction. Private equity firm CVC Capital Partners has won the bid for Ahmedabad at Rs 5,625 crore, whereas, the Sanjiv Goenka-led RPSG Group has clinched the franchise of Lucknow at a price of Rs 7,090 crore, BCCI said. Read full story here.

  • Coronavirus Check

    Safe, for now, from new Delta variant of COVID19: Only 20 cases of AY.4.2 in India

    India appears to be safe – for now – from a new descendant of the Delta variant of Covid19, which is causing a growing number of infections in the UK. AY.4.2, which some are calling "Delta Plus", contains mutations that might give the virus survival advantages, experts in the UK say. In India, researchers have reported 20 detected cases thus far. Read full story here.

  • Tailpiece

    Society is more conscious and responsible: Hrithik Roshan on rules of brand endorsements

    In an exclusive chat with Storyboard, Hrithik Roshan talks about his decade-old association with Rado, the changing rules of celebrity brand endorsements and his checklist. Read the story here.

