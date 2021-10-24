MARKET NEWS

you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

Last Updated : October 24, 2021 / 07:20 AM IST

Moneycontrol Daily: Your Essential 7

A daily round-up of the most interesting articles to help jump-start the day.

Moneycontrol News

  • Market Buzz

    Bet on these 3 stocks for double-digit returns: Mehul Kothari of Anand Rathi

    Mehul Kothari, AVP - Technical Research at Anand Rathi Shares and Stock Brokers advises investors to approach the buy on dips strategy. He thinks short term traders can wait and watch for some time and again hop on to their long traders once there is a confirmation of a short term bottom.  Read this story to know which three stocks does Kothari recommend.

  • Watch Out

    Take a look at these key events

    Today:
    ICC T20 World Cup 2021: India Vs Pakistan
    Karwa Chauth 2021
    Tomorrow:

    Sovereign Gold Bond Series VII to open

    Close

  • Big Story

    UP Assembly Polls 2022: Congress may announce farm loan waiver, MSP hike

    In a major decision barely months ahead of the upcoming 2022 Assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh, Congress general secretary and state in-charge Priyanka Gandhi Vadra may announce farm loan waiver and “highest” purchase prices of rice, wheat, and sugarcane. Read full story here.

  • Corporate Buzz

    Reliance Q2 results satisfy as retail shines

    Reliance Industries' September quarter results (Q2FY22) are broadly in line with analysts' estimates. The retail business saw strong recovery and performed well. Read more here.

    (Disclaimer: Moneycontrol is a part of the Network18 group. Network18 is controlled by Independent Media Trust, of which Reliance Industries is the sole beneficiary.)

  • Tech Tattle

    AirPods Pro 2 design renders leaked following AirPods 3 launch

    AirPods Pro 2 design images have leaked again. The new AirPods Pro design images suggest that Apple will stick to the original design, which is contrary to previous reports. The AirPods Pro charging case, however, will get some major design changes. Read full story here.

  • Sports

    T20 World Cup | India vs Pakistan history in world cup matches

    India and Pakistan are just few hours away from the much-awaited T20 World Cup match, scheduled to take place on October 24 at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium. The rivalry on the pitch between the two cricket-crazy neighbours is well known. Let’s take a look at all the past T20 World Cup encounters between the two teams.

  • Tailpiece

    Healing Space | The secret to a 50-50 in relationships

    You have shaken hands and laid out the terms of engagement. But, what really makes for equality in any partnership? Read this story to find out.

