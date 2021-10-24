Market Buzz

Bet on these 3 stocks for double-digit returns: Mehul Kothari of Anand Rathi

Mehul Kothari, AVP - Technical Research at Anand Rathi Shares and Stock Brokers advises investors to approach the buy on dips strategy. He thinks short term traders can wait and watch for some time and again hop on to their long traders once there is a confirmation of a short term bottom. Read this story to know which three stocks does Kothari recommend.