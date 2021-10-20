MARKET NEWS

Last Updated : October 20, 2021 / 07:22 AM IST

Moneycontrol Daily: Your Essential 7

A daily round-up of the most interesting articles to help jump-start the day.

Moneycontrol News

  • Market Buzz

    Sensex adds 10,000 points in 8 months to cross 62,000

    The momentum of the stock market continued for the eighth consecutive session on October 19, taking the BSE Sensex above the 62,000 mark and helping the Nifty 50 surpass 18,600, following positive global cues and strengthening economic sentiment. The fall in Covid-19 cases and better corporate earnings have also contributed to the current rally. Read the full story here.

  • Watch Out

    Take a look at these key events


    Today:
    PM Modi will inaugurate Kushinagar International Airport in Uttar Pradesh
    Supreme Court will hear Lakhimpur Kheri matter
    Tomorrow:

    IMD warns of heavy rainfall in Bengaluru

  • Big Story

    Finance Ministry frets over extra expenditure as budget preparations begin


    While the finance ministry is happy with strong tax collections on the back of a sustained economic recovery, the worry is that Covid-19 relief measures of the past six and a half months could take the fiscal deficit to 7.7 percent of GDP compared with a target of 6.8 percent. Read the full story here.

  • MC Exclusive

    IPO-bound Ola's COO and CFO to exit the company


    Ride-hailing app Ola's Chief Financial Officer Swayam Saurabh and Chief Operating Officer Gaurav Porwal are leaving the company, in what are crucial exits ahead of its plans for a public listing. Read more here.

  • Your Money

    Hire a financial advisor according to your investing style


    Financial planners manage your financial health, and hence will give customized investment options that are suited to your needs and risk profile. On the other hand, wealth managers usually handle a pool of funds and don’t customize their process to their customers’ risk profiles, and you yourself are responsible for your overall financial health. Read this story to know if you need a financial planner or a wealth manager.

  • Politics

    Amarinder Singh to launch his own party before Punjab polls, may ally with BJP


    Captain Amarinder Singh is also looking to ally with the breakaway faction of the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD), namely, the Dhindsa and Brahmpura factions, before Punjab goes to polls early next year. Read more here.

  • Tailpiece

    Are advertising agencies getting ‘vendor-zoned’?

    What do clients want from ad agencies today, and how has this changed in recent years? Saumya Tewari and Priyanka Nair asked agency insiders. Read the story here.

tags #MC essentials

