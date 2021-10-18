MARKET NEWS

English
Last Updated : October 18, 2021 / 07:12 AM IST

Moneycontrol Daily: Your Essential 7

A daily round-up of the most interesting articles to help jump-start the day.

Moneycontrol News

  • Market Buzz

    How will Dalal Street fare the week ahead?

    Quarterly results will dictate market sentiment and will be the talk of the coming week as they pick up pace. D-Street would be all ears to any management insights to forecast the future earnings trajectory. Read full story here.

  • Watch Out

    Take a look at these key events

    Today:
    Apple Event: M1X Macbook Pro, Airpods 3 to be launched
    Red Alert in Uttarakhand, schools shut
    Tomorrow:

    Eid-el-Milad

    Close

  • Big Story

    What lead to heavy rainfall in Kerala

    It is Kerala from where southwest monsoon clouds commence their journey across India every year. As the withdrawal of monsoon is delayed in 2021, the state is witnessing a heavy downpour. Read the full story here.

  • Economy

    RBI’s growth estimate ‘exaggerated’ as it fails to reflect state of informal sector

    Montek Singh Ahluwalia, who was the Deputy Chairman of the erstwhile Planning Commission of India during 2004-2014, said that the economy was recovering but the real challenge was how to ensure that once the recovery was over by 2022. “We don’t just get back to the 4 to 5 percent growth observed before the pandemic,” he said. Read more here.

  • Cryptic Crypto

    All you need to know about front-running in crypto trading

    Front running has fundamentally and unfortunately, evolved into multi-billion-dollar ethical malpractice of entering into an equity trade, option, futures contract, derivative, or security-based swap to capitalize on advance, non-public knowledge of a large pending transaction that will influence the price of the underlying security or coin. Read more here.

  • Coronavirus Check

    WHO's technical advisory group to consider EUL for Covaxin on October 26

    The technical advisory group of experts will meet on October 26 to consider Emergency Use Listing for Bharat Biotech's Covaxin, said WHO's chief scientist Dr Soumya Swaminathan on October 17. Read full story here.

  • Tailpiece

    How to recreate looks from your favourite series, from Suits to Succession

    How to dress like Harvey Specter (Suits), and what to wear to embody Siobhan Roy's (Succession) go-getter businesswoman look. Read this story to know.

