you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

Last Updated : October 17, 2021 / 07:21 AM IST

Moneycontrol Daily: Your Essential 7

A daily round-up of the most interesting articles to help jump-start the day.

Moneycontrol News

  • Market Buzz

    Bet on these 3 stocks for double-digit returns in short term

    RSI has indicated some caution in Nifty after run up, but bet on these three stock ideas for double-digit returns in the short term. You can read the story here.

  • Watch Out

    Take a look at these key events

    Today:
    EAM S Jaishankar visits Israel
    Red Alert of heavy rainfall in Uttarakhand
    Tomorrow:

    Apple Event: M1X Macbook Pro, Airpods 3 to be launched

  • Big Story

    CWC passes resolutions on political situation, inflation and 'diabolical attack' on India's farmers

    The Congress Working Committee (CWC), which met on October 16 at the AICC headquarters in New Delhi, said that it had reviewed the political situation in the country. The CWC met for over six hours and discussed upon the issues of organisational elections, upcoming assembly polls stated that it was “distressed" about the current political situation in the country. Read full story here.

  • Tech Tattle

    Apple event: M1X MacBook Pro, AirPods 3 to be 'Unleashed' ?

    Apple event titled Unleashed kicks off at 10.30 pm IST on October 18. A day ahead of the Google Pixel 6 launch event, Apple is rumoured to unveil a couple of new hardware products. Read the full story here.

  • Sports

    Everybody loves Rahul Dravid, but he will need to be Indiranagar ka gunda at times

    Mr Reliable Rahul Dravid is expected to become the Indian coach. But, to manage a team full of superstars, he will need to let out his inner gunda, and not just during the commercial breaks. Read the story here.

  • Coronavirus Check

    COVID-19 Vaccine Update: Covaxin yet to get DCGI's nod for emergency use in children

    Bharat Biotech's COVID-19 vaccine Covaxin is yet to get approval by the Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) for emergency use authorisation in children and adolescents in the two to 18 years age group, as it is seeking additional technical opinion on it. Read more here.

  • Tailpiece

    Movie Review : Rashmi Rocket

    The predictable storytelling is not as much the problem as the tone of the material in Rashmi Rocket. The movie stars Taapsee Pannu and is directed by Akarsh Khurana, currently streaming on Zee5. You can read the full review here.

Must Listen

Simply Save | How to declare dividend income in income tax returns

