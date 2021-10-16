MARKET NEWS

Last Updated : October 16, 2021 / 07:21 AM IST

Moneycontrol Daily: Your Essential 7

A daily round-up of the most interesting articles to help jump-start the day.

Moneycontrol News

  • Market Buzz

    Indian crypto space is huge, but how transparent is it?

    Various reports suggest that India ranks second out of 154 countries when it comes to cryptocurrency adoption and even the country's crypto curiosity metric of maximum internet searches at 36 lakh is second only to the US' (69 lakh) over the last 12 months. Read more.

  • Watch out

    Take a look at these key events

    Today:
    Tamil Nadu declares holiday for schools
    Amit Shah to visit Uttarakhand
    Tomorrow:

    Saudi Arabia to relax COVID-19 curbs

    Close

  • Big story

    Former PM Manmohan Singh's condition stable, improving

    Manmohan Singh was admitted to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) on October 13 evening after he complained of weakness following fever. Read more.

  • Coronavirus check

    Fully-vaccinated foreign visitors can enter US from November 8

    Under the new policy that was outlined in September, vaccinated travelers will still need to to undergo testing and contact tracing to enter the United States. Read more.

  • Tech Tattle

    Realme Q3s with Snapdragon 778G SoC, 48 MP triple cameras to be launched

    The display also features DCI-P3 colour gamut, HDR10 support, and 4096 levels of fine dimming. Last month, Realme Product Director Wang Wei Derek confirmed that the Realme Q3s would be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G mobile platform. Read more.

  • Sports

    MS Dhoni first in world cricket to captain 300 T20 games

    The 40-year-old former India captain, playing his 10th IPL final (ninth for CSK as captain), has led the 'Yellow Brigade' in 214 games across 12 editions that they have taken part out of the 14 IPL seasons. Read more.

  • Tailpiece

    Nine secrets of Indra Nooyi’s success, culled from 'My Life in Full'

    We read 'My Life in Full' - by former PepsiCo CEO Indra Nooyi - from cover to cover, and distilled nine of the most important lessons from her success story. Read more.

Simply Save | How to declare dividend income in income tax returns

Simply Save | How to declare dividend income in income tax returns

