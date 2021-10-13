MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
  • Sustainability 100+
  • New Horaizon
  • Autodesk
  • The Future Techshot
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • Mirae
  • Mahindra Manulife
  • Investmentor
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • Commodity Ki Paathshala
  • In Conversation With
  • India Inc On the Move
  • India Best Managed Companies
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
UPCOMING EVENT:Attend Traders Carnival Live, 3 days 12 sessions. Early bird offer ending soon Rs.999/-, exclusive for Moneycontrol Pro subscribers. Register now!
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

Last Updated : October 13, 2021 / 07:16 AM IST

Moneycontrol Daily: Your Essential 7

A daily round-up of the most interesting articles to help jump-start the day.

Moneycontrol News

  • Big Story

    September retail inflation at 4.35%, lowest since April

    The Consumer Price Index-based (CPI) inflation for September 2021 came in at 4.35 percent, compared with 5.30 percent in August, data released by the National Statistical Office (NSO) showed on October 12. This is the lowest retail inflation print since April 2021. Read more here.

  • Watch Out

    Take a look at these key events


    Today:
    One Plus 9RT launches
    PM Modi will launch PM Gatishakti
    Tomorrow:

    Schools will reopen in Leh from Classes 9 to 12

  • Economy

    IMF reiterates India GDP forecast, warns of global inflation risks


    The International Monetary Fund (IMF) on October 12 reiterated its gross domestic product outlook for India at 9.5 percent in FY2021-22 and 8.5 percent in FY2022-23, on the back of steady recovery post the second wave of the Covid-19 pandemic. However, in its latest World Economic Outlook (WEO) report, the multilateral agency cut the global growth forecast for calendar year 2021 by 0.1 percentage point to 5.9 percent. Read full story here.

  • Auto

    Tata Motors’ new electric vehicle company won’t have any manufacturing plants


    The new electric vehicle (EV) company of Tata Motors will not own any manufacturing plants but will instead rely on the passenger vehicle factories for output and remain asset-light. Valued at $9.1 billion which is nearly half of Tata Motors' market cap by the end of October 12, 2021, the yet to be named EV company will build an own all future intellectual property (IP) rights for EVs but will refrain from setting up factories of its own. Read full story here.

  • Your Money

    Filed your tax return, but yet to receive your refund? Here’s what you should do


    If you are also among those awaiting your tax refund, but are yet to receive it, read this story to know how to track the status of refunds.

  • Coronavirus Check

    Covaxin gets emergency use nod for children aged 2-18 years


    The Subject Expert Committee (SEC) of the drug regulator has recommended granting an emergency use authorisation to Bharat Biotech's Covaxin for children aged between 2-18. The SEC has submitted its recommendation to the Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) for final approval. Read full story here.

  • Tailpiece

    Why ‘Succession’ star Brian Cox is no fan of space travel

    On the eve of the launch of 'Succession' Season 3 and the launch of his memoir, Brian Cox, who plays the ruthless Logan Roy, feels the space fantasies of Messrs. Branson, Bezos and Musk are farcical. Read the full story here.

tags #MC essentials

Must Listen

Simply Save | How to declare dividend income in income tax returns

Simply Save | How to declare dividend income in income tax returns

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.