Last Updated : October 11, 2021 / 07:15 AM IST

  • Market Buzz

    How will Dalal Street fare the week ahead?

    How will Dalal Street fare the week ahead?

    In the coming week, all the focus of domestic investors will shift to September quarter earnings. More than 50 companies will declare their quarterly numbers including Infosys, Wipro, Mindtree, HCL Technologies, HDFC Bank and Avenue Supermarts. Read the full story here.

  • Watch Out

    Take a look at these key events

    Today:
    PM Narendra Modi will launch Indian Space Association
    MVA has called for bandh in Maharashtra
    Tomorrow:

    Colleges will reopen in Pune

    Close

  • Big Story

    RIL Unit to buy 40% of Sterling and Wilson via preferential allotment, secondary purchase

    Reliance New Energy Solar Ltd (RNESL), a unit of Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL), on October 10 said it will acquire 40 per cent of Sterling and Wilson Solar Ltd (SWSL) in a deal underscoring the company's clean-energy ambitions. On the same day it also announced the acquisition of REC Solar Holdings, a Norwegian solar panel maker, for an enterprise value of $771 million from China National Bluestar (Group) Co Ltd. Read the story here.

  • IPO World

    Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC Debut: What could be listing premium?

    Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC, the largest non-bank affiliated AMC in India by quarterly average assets under management, is expected to start the first day trade with at least 5 percent premium and the maximum opening premium could be 10-15 percent on October 11. Read full story here.

  • Politics

    Can Taliban’s takeover in Afghanistan impact the situation in J&K?

    There is historical precedence of a spillover. Nearly 40 percent of the violence in Kashmir over the last three decades was recorded in 1996-2001, the last time the Taliban was strong in Afghanistan. Read the full story here.

  • Entertainment

    Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt already have 10 films between them in 2022

    For both Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt, 2022 will be an important year. Joginder Tuteja explains why in this story.

  • Tailpiece

    Why and how to build empathy in the workplace

    How to develop better understanding at work and empathise with coworkers? Start with this: When you feel someone or something is pushing your buttons, delay your reaction. Read the full story here.

