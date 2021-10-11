Big Story

RIL Unit to buy 40% of Sterling and Wilson via preferential allotment, secondary purchase

Reliance New Energy Solar Ltd (RNESL), a unit of Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL), on October 10 said it will acquire 40 per cent of Sterling and Wilson Solar Ltd (SWSL) in a deal underscoring the company's clean-energy ambitions. On the same day it also announced the acquisition of REC Solar Holdings, a Norwegian solar panel maker, for an enterprise value of $771 million from China National Bluestar (Group) Co Ltd. Read the story here.