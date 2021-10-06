MARKET NEWS

English
Last Updated : October 06, 2021 / 07:19 AM IST

Moneycontrol Daily: Your Essential 7

A daily round-up of the most interesting articles to help jump-start the day.

Moneycontrol News

  • Big Story

    Moody’s changes India's rating outlook to stable from negative

    Ratings agency Moody's hiked India's sovereign credit rating outlook to stable from negative, citing an improvement in the financial sector and faster-than-expected economic recovery across sectors. Read full story here.

  • Watch Out

    Take a look at these key events


    Today:
    India-Japan maritime exercise will be conducted
    President Kovind will be visiting Karnataka
    Tomorrow:

    Mamata Banerjee will take oath as Bhabanipur MLA

  • Economy

    All you need to know about NARCL or bad bank


    Indian Banks’ Association chief executive Sunil Mehta said on October 4 that the National Asset Reconstruction Company Limited (NARCL) has received a license from the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), enabling it to start operations as a so-called bad bank. Read this explainer to know how NARCL will help clean up the balance sheets of banks and dispose of the mountain of bad loans.

  • Tech Tattle

    What led to Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp's global outage


    Facebook blamed the "faulty configuration change" for nearly six hours of global outage adding that its internal tools and systems were also impacted complicating attempts to diagnose and resolve the problem. Read this story to understand what caused the issue.

  • Politics

    How is BJP trying to woo voters for Polls 2022


    Among the five states holding Assembly elections in the first quarter of 2022, the BJP enjoys power in four — Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Goa and Manipur — while the Congress is ruling in Punjab. Read this In-Depth piece to understand how BJP is manoeuvring votes in its favour.

  • Your Money

    World Financial Planning Day: Here are 10 steps to set your money matters in order


    On the occasion of World, Financial Planning Day understand how to get a grip on your personal finances. This story lists a simple 10-step process for you to follow. They’re very simple, but go a long way in wealth creation.

  • Coronavirus Check

    'Revenge travel' may trigger 3rd COVID-19 wave in India, say ICMR experts

    ICMR experts have advised against 'revenge travel' and warned that a rise in social gatherings by tourists or mass congregations due to social, religious or political events may set off the third COVID-19 wave in India. Read the full story here.

