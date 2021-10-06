Economy

All you need to know about NARCL or bad bank





Indian Banks’ Association chief executive Sunil Mehta said on October 4 that the National Asset Reconstruction Company Limited (NARCL) has received a license from the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), enabling it to start operations as a so-called bad bank. Read this explainer to know how NARCL will help clean up the balance sheets of banks and dispose of the mountain of bad loans.