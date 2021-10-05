MARKET NEWS

you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

Last Updated : October 05, 2021 / 08:11 AM IST

Moneycontrol Daily: Your Essential 7

A daily round-up of the most interesting articles to help jump-start the day.

Moneycontrol News

  • Market Buzz

    Top 15 things to know before Opening Bell

    The 17,600 level or 20-day SMA would act as a crucial support level for the day trader, says Shrikant Chouhan of Kotak Securities. Read more.

  • Watch out

    Take a look at these key events

    Today:
    PM Narendra Modi to visit Lucknow on Oct 5
    Microsoft's Windows 11 to be released
    Tomorrow:

    President Kovind to start his 4-day visit to Karnataka

  • Big story

    Aryan Khan sent to NCB custody till October 7 in Mumbai cruise drug bust case

    The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) has been granted custody of Aryan Khan, son of Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan, along with Munmun Dhamecha and Arbaaz Merchant, till October 7. Read more.

  • Coronavirus check

    After 18 months, schools reopen across Maharashtra for physical classes

    Until now, schools were conducting physical classes only in those areas which were reporting relatively fewer COVID-19 cases. Read more.

  • Tech Tattle

    Apple Watch Series 7 India price, sale date announced; pre-orders begin on October 8

    Launched alongside the iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 Pro series, the new Apple Watch comes with a bigger display and some minor upgrades. Apple Watch Series 7 price in India starts at Rs 41,900. Read more.

  • Auto

    Tata Punch: First look at the new subcompact SUV

    The car formerly known as the HBX concept was first seen at the 2020 Delhi Auto Expo and will operate in the most cut-throat automotive segment in the market. Read more here.

  • Tailpiece

    James Bond's 'No Time to Die' sees $119-million overseas opening

    With its release, the movie has become the first Hollywood release in pandemic times to cross $100 million in its overseas launch without China. Read more.

