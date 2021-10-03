Coronavirus Check

A look at challenges of being back to classes in times of COVID-19





After a long recess, schools will be reopening in Mumbai from October 4 for classes 8-12th, and the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) in its order dated September 30 has also issued detailed guidelines for the reopening of schools. While schools are gearing up to restart after being shut down since March 2020 lockdown, there are some challenges ahead of them in terms of reopening. Read more here.