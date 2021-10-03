MARKET NEWS

Moneycontrol Daily: Your Essential 7

A daily round-up of the most interesting articles to help jump-start the day.

Moneycontrol News

  • Market Buzz

    Sensex hitting 60,000 is not a bubble, here is why

    The $3-trillion Indian equity market is on a history-making spree. It recently overtook France to become the sixth-largest equity market globally in terms of market capitalisation. The feather on the cap was the Sensex going past 60,000 and the Nifty inching close to 18,000. The rally is not a bubble as various factors have contributed to the Indian market's growth story. Read more here.

  • Watch Out

    Take a look at these key events


    Today:
    Paddy procurement in Punjab, Harayana to begin
    Tomorrow:

    Reciprocal COVID-19 entry rules for UK citizens arriving in India

  • Politics

    Former Punjab CM Amarinder Singh set to launch own party


    Former Punjab chief minister Amarinder Singh, who has said that he will quit Congress and accused the party of humiliating him, is ready to float his own outfit ahead of the 2022 Assembly elections in the state. The senior political leader, who has scotched speculation of his joining Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), may consider an alliance or seat adjustment with the saffron party in the upcoming polls. Read full story here.

  • Big Story

    Zee moves Bombay High Court against Invesco, wants EGM demand declared illegal


    Zee Entertainment Enterprise Limited on October 2 moved the Bombay High Court against its biggest shareholders Invesco and OFI Global China Fund, saying their demand to call an extraordinary general meeting (EGM) be declared illegal. Read more here.

  • Tech Tattle

    The Tech Weekender


    Flipkart Big Billion Days sale deals, Amazon Great Indian Festival offers, new smartphone launches and more- here's everything making the from the world of technology this week.

  • Coronavirus Check

    A look at challenges of being back to classes in times of COVID-19


    After a long recess, schools will be reopening in Mumbai from October 4 for classes 8-12th, and the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) in its order dated September 30 has also issued detailed guidelines for the reopening of schools. While schools are gearing up to restart after being shut down since March 2020 lockdown, there are some challenges ahead of them in terms of reopening. Read more here.

  • Tailpiece

    The Absolut joy of Swedish vodka

    Absolut Vodka launched in America in 1979 and got a shot in the arm when Andy Warhol created over 50 artworks around the bottle. Read the full story here.

