Last Updated : October 01, 2021 / 07:10 AM IST

Moneycontrol Daily: Your Essential 7

A daily round-up of the most interesting articles to help jump-start the day.

Moneycontrol News

  • Market Buzz

    Investment advisers get time for compliance audit

    Investment advisers get time for compliance audit

    Markets regulator SEBI, on September 30, extended the deadline for investment advisers to conduct the annual compliance audit for the financial year ended March 31. Read the details here.

  • Watch out

    Take a look at these key events


    Today:
    Auto debit rules changing
    Tomorrow:
    Gandhi Jayanti

  • Big Story

    Captain Amarinder Singh to quit Congress

    Close

  • Coronavirus Check

    AstraZeneca jab is 74% effective

  • Tech Tattle

    Slow start for WhatsApp payment service

    WhatsApp went live with the UPI payment service in India in November 2020. However, the payment service from the world's largest messaging app has had a very slow start in the country. Read more here

  • Auto

    Mahindra XUV700 vs competition

    The Mahindra XUV700 is not the widest or the tallest SUV available in the market. However, its ferociously competitive pricing is likely to give it an edge over its competition. Read this piece to know more.

  • Tailpiece

    Hurun India Rich List 2021

    India has achieved the milestone of having over 1,000 individuals with a net worth of Rs 1,000 crore, as per the IIFL Wealth Hurun India Rich List 2021. Take a look at the top 10 richest Indians here.

Simply Save | How investors can access international real estate through mutual funds?

Simply Save | How investors can access international real estate through mutual funds?

