Last Updated : September 27, 2021 / 07:18 AM IST

Moneycontrol Daily: Your Essential 7

A daily round-up of the most interesting articles to help jump-start the day.

Moneycontrol News

  • Market Buzz

    Market cap of 10 firms jump over Rs 1.56 trillion

    Market cap of 10 firms jump over Rs 1.56 trillion

    The top 10 most-valued firms added a total Rs 1,56,317.17 crore to their market valuation last week, helped by an across-the-board rally which catapulted the benchmark index Sensex to the record 60,000 mark for the first time. Read more here

  • Watch out

    Take a look at these key events

    Today:
    SKM Bharat Bandh
    Himachal Pradesh schools reopening
    Tomorrow:
    G20 summit on Afghan crisis

    GATE 2022 registration last date

    Close

  • Big Story

    Centre okays capex projects worth Rs 2,900 crore in 8 states

    The Ministry of Finance has approved capital projects worth Rs 2,903.80 crore in eight states. The capital will be provided to states under the scheme entitled ‘Special Assistance to States for Capital Expenditure for 2021-22’ to give timely stimulus to economic recovery. Read more here.

  • Coronavirus Check

    Booster doses could mean billions for drugmakers

    For drugmakers like Pfizer and Moderna, the boosters could be more profitable than the original doses because they won't come with the research and development costs the companies incurred to get the vaccines on the market in the first place. Read more here

  • Tech Tattle

    Xiaomi Civi launch today

    Xiaomi is set to launch a new smartphone in China on September 27. But, the smartphone maker has teased several key specs of the Civi ahead of its launch. The most recent teaser confirms that the Xiaomi Civi will be powered by the Snapdragon 778G SoC. Read more here

  • Your Story

    SIPs in these small cap funds could have tripled in 10 years

    Here is the list of six small cap funds that tripled the investment amount made via SIPs over the last 10 years. Note that past performance is not indicative of future results. ‘MC30’, a curated list of Moneycontrol’s 30 MF schemes, can help you to identify investment-worthy schemes. Read more here

  • Tailpiece

    Switzerland approves same-sex marriage

    Switzerland voted by a wide margin to allow same-sex couples to marry in a referendum on September 26, bringing the Alpine nation into line with many others in western Europe. Official results showed the measure passed with 64.1% of voters in favour and won a majority in all of Switzerland's 26 cantons, or states. Read more here

