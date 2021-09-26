MARKET NEWS

Last Updated : September 26, 2021 / 07:09 AM IST

Moneycontrol Daily: Your Essential 7

A daily round-up of the most interesting articles to help jump-start the day.

Moneycontrol News

  • Market Buzz

    These 46 stocks gained 10-27% in one week

    The BSE midcap index added 0.59 percent, while the smallcap index ended flat for the week ended September 24. Among the smallcaps, 46 stocks, including V2 Retail, Acrysil (India), Cantabil Retail India, HLE Glascoat, Gujarat Themis Biosyn and TGV Sraac, gained up to 27 percent. Read more here

  • Watch out

    Take a look at these key events

    Today:
    REET 2021 exams
    Cyclone Gulab
    Tomorrow:
    Bharat Bandh

    Himachal Pradesh schools reopening

    Close

  • Big Story

    Odisha, Andhra on high alert as Cyclone Gulab approaches

    The cyclonic storm, which has been named Cyclone Gulab, is expected to cross Odisha and Andhra Pradesh with a wind speed of 70 to 80 kmph, gusting up to 90 kmph on the evening of September 26. The Indian Meteorological Department has issued a yellow alert for both locations. Click here for more

  • Coronavirus Check

    Vaccine certificates to mention date of birth

    People who are fully inoculated and want to travel abroad will have a CoWin certificate with their full date of birth, official sources said on Saturday amid ongoing discussions between India and the UK over COVID-19 vaccination certificates. Read more here

  • Tech Tattle

    Samsung Galaxy M52 5G launch on Sept 28

    The pricing of the Galaxy M52 5G has not been revealed in the listing. In India, the price of the Galaxy M52 5G is expected to fall in the sub-30K segment. The Samsung Galaxy M52 5G will be available in Blue, Black, and White colours. The handset is only listed with 128GB of storage. Read more here

  • Auto

    MINI Cooper, Paul Smith collaborate on new electric car

    The coming together of two British icons—Mini and designer Paul Smith—is a match made in heaven. Much like the design ethos of the two brands, MINI Strip, a reinterpretation of the classic MINI Cooper SE, is raw yet refined, minimalistic yet intricate, traditional yet modern. Read more here

  • Tailpiece

    Elon Musk and Grimes are ‘semi-separated’

    Tesla and SpaceX founder Elon Musk and Canadian singer Grimes have broken up after being in a relationship for three years. The 50-year-old Musk told the New York Post's Page Six that he and Grimes were "semi-separated" but remained on good terms. Read more here

