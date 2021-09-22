MARKET NEWS

English
Last Updated : September 22, 2021 / 07:09 AM IST

Moneycontrol Daily: Your Essential 7

A daily round-up of the most interesting articles to help jump-start the day.

Moneycontrol News

  • Market Buzz

    FMCG stocks are having a good year; will high valuation cap near-term gains?

    FMCG stocks are having a good year; will high valuation cap near-term gains?

    The year so far has been a decent one for most FMCG stocks. Owing to inflationary pressure, most companies increased prices in segments such as soaps, detergents, edible oils, toothpaste, and foods along with cost-cutting measures to hold firm as the economy faltered due to the coronavirus outbreak. The sector is likely to gain in the coming months as economic activity picks up with the easing of restrictions and improving mobility. You can read the full story here.

  • Watch Out

    Take a look at these key events


    Today:
    PM Modi will be visiting US till September 26
    Microsoft's next surface hardware launch event
    Tomorrow:

    US Vice President Kamala Harris will meet PM Modi

  • MC Explainer

    The Evergrande crisis and how it can spiral into a global financial crunch


    Chinese property giant Evergrande finds itself caught with a debt of $300 billion and declining sales. Investors worldwide have been spooked by the possibility of a default that could trigger a global financial crisis. Read the full story here.

  • Tech Tattle

    How Karnataka's online gambling bill could impact skill-based gaming startups


    Karnataka's proposed amendment to ban online gambling could have major implications on Indian skill-based gaming startups, since it brings them under the ambit of the regulation by removing the distinction between the game of skill and game of chance, according to industry experts. Read full story here.

  • Auto

    Hyundai i20 N-Line Review: Is it worth it?


    What the N Line offers is a great deal more sportiness than the regular i20 without any compromises in terms of space, comfort, ride quality and practicality. Should you buy it then? Read here to find out.

  • Coronavirus Check

    Why is India relaxing export restrictions on vaccines?


    Health and Family Welfare Minister Mansukh Mandaviya, on September 20, announced that the government would allow the export of COVID-19 vaccines in the fourth quarter of this year, and fulfill its COVAX commitment. COVAX, or COVID-19 Vaccines Global Access, is a global initiative for the equitable distribution of jabs to people in low-and middle-income countries. Read more here.

  • Sports

    Virat Kohli captaincy end: Is talk of a Mumbai lobby lazy stereotyping?

    When Virat Kohli, out of form and increasingly peevish, uncaptained himself for T20 Internationals so that he could concentrate on batting, there were theories that the Mumbai lobby was at work so that their own Rohit Sharma could become the boss. But is this really the case? Read here to find out.

