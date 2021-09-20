Tech Tattle

Xiaomi Mi 11T Lite 5G NE price leaked

Xiaomi recently launched the Mi 11T series globally and announced soon after that it would bring the Mi 11 Lite 5G NE to India on September 29. While there is no information about the launch of the Mi 11T and Mi 11T Pro in India, we could get a confirmation at the Mi 11 Lite 5G NE launch event. Read more here