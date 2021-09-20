MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • India Best Managed Companies
  • Sustainability 100+
  • New Horaizon
  • In Conversation With
  • The Future Techshot
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • Mirae
  • The Leader`s Code
  • Intel - Jio
  • Mahindra Manulife
  • Investmentor
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • Commodity Ki Paathshala
  • India Inc On the Move
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
Upcoming Webinar:Join us for 'The Future Techshot' on Sept 22, 10:30am to gain insights into role of tech in streamlining businesses. Register Now!
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

Last Updated : September 20, 2021 / 07:18 AM IST

Moneycontrol Daily: Your Essential 7

A daily round-up of the most interesting articles to help jump-start the day.

Moneycontrol News

  • Market Buzz

    Nifty moving up, but avoid bullish bets

    Market is moving in a strong bullish grip and continuously touching new milestones. Nifty is moving in a parabolic up move and all small dips are getting bought into quickly. Bulls are charged for the game and thus keeping ball in their court. Read more here

  • Watch out

    Take a look at these key events

    Today:
    CBSE CTET 2021 registration begins
    Rajasthan schools reopening for Classes 6-8
    Indo-Nepal joint military exercise begins
    Tomorrow:
    Uttarakhand schools reopening for Classes 1-5
    IPL 2021: Punjab Kings vs Rajasthan Royals

  • Big Story

    Charanjit Singh Channi to be new Punjab CM

    Senior Congress leader and one of the party's top Dalit faces in Punjab, Charanjit Singh Channi will be the next chief minister, the party announced on September 19, a day after the resignation of incumbent CM Captain Amarinder Singh. Read more here

  • Coronavirus Check

    India completes 10 crore vaccinations in 11 days

    India has completed administering more than 80 crore COVID-19 vaccine jabs since the coronavirus vaccination drive began on January 16. According to a statement released by the Health Ministry, India has administered the last 10 crore vaccine doses in the past 11 days. Read more here

  • Tech Tattle

    Xiaomi Mi 11T Lite 5G NE price leaked

    Xiaomi recently launched the Mi 11T series globally and announced soon after that it would bring the Mi 11 Lite 5G NE to India on September 29. While there is no information about the launch of the Mi 11T and Mi 11T Pro in India, we could get a confirmation at the Mi 11 Lite 5G NE launch event. Read more here

  • Auto

    Retro-styled Harley-Davidson launch likely

    Leading two-wheeler maker Hero MotoCorp is going full throttle to launch a Harley-Davidson model with retro styling as it looks to enter a very profitable segment in the premium motorcycle space, according to a senior company official. Read more here

  • Tailpiece

    Mumbai is world's most stressful city for driving

    A survey conducted by United Kingdom-based car-sharing company Hiyacar has found that Mumbai is the world’s most stressful city for driving. It has ranked 36 of the world's most populated cities based on a number of factors to evaluate which were the most challenging for drivers. Read more here

tags #MC essentials

Must Listen

Simply Save | What could India’s inclusion in global bond index mean for debt investors?

Simply Save | What could India’s inclusion in global bond index mean for debt investors?

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.