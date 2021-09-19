MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • India Best Managed Companies
  • Sustainability 100+
  • New Horaizon
  • In Conversation With
  • The Future Techshot
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • Mirae
  • The Leader`s Code
  • Intel - Jio
  • Mahindra Manulife
  • Investmentor
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • Commodity Ki Paathshala
  • India Inc On the Move
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
Upcoming Webinar:Join us for 'The Future Techshot' on Sept 22, 10:30am to gain insights into role of tech in streamlining businesses. Register Now!
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

Last Updated : September 19, 2021 / 07:38 AM IST

Moneycontrol Daily: Your Essential 7

A daily round-up of the most interesting articles to help jump-start the day.

Moneycontrol News

  • Market Buzz

    Sensex, Nifty gain 1% each

    Sensex, Nifty gain 1% each

    Market surged more than 1 percent in the week ended September 17 helped by the positive macro data points and government reforms, which helped indices to hit all-time highs. Indian benchmark indices, Sensex and Nifty, touched their fresh record high levels of 59,737.32 and 17,792.95 on September 17, respectively. Read more here

  • Watch out

    Take a look at these key events

    Today:

    Ganpati Visarjan

  • Big Story

    Punjab CM Amarinder Singh resigns

    Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder on September 18 submitted his resignation to Governor Banwarilal Purohit. His exit comes months before the assembly elections in the state, with a majority of MLAs within the ruling Congress reportedly seeking his ouster. Read more here

  • Coronavirus Check

    SII may resume vaccine export by year-end

    Serum Institute of India (SII) CEO Adar Poonawalla said India may resume the export of COVID-19 vaccines by the end of the year. He said: “The export restrictions were there temporarily to take care of our nation. In the next month or two, we expect it will ease.” Read more here

  • Tech Tattle

    Motorola tablet launch likely soon

    Motorola is gearing up to launch a new tablet in India during Flipkart’s Big Billion Days Sale. This will be Motorola's first tablet launch in the country since Motorola Xoom or Moto Tab launch back in 2017. It will likely cost less than Rs 20,000 and could be a rebranded version of an already available Lenovo tablet. Read more here

  • Your Money

    How are millennials investing

    In a recent survey conducted by Aditya Birla Sun Life Mutual Fund amongst 657 individuals to understand their psyche about Systematic Investment Plan and associated preferences, it was found that 85 percent of those surveyed preferred to invest in multiple SIPs, with this pattern noticeably increasing with age. Read more here

  • Tailpiece

    Neeraj Chopra’s javelin draws Rs 10 crore at auction

    Olympic gold medalist Neeraj Chopra’s javelin is among the bidders’ favourites at the e-auction organised by India’s Culture Ministry. The javelin used by Neeraj Chopra in the Tokyo Olympic Games is among the items with the highest base price at Rs 1 crore. Read more here

tags #MC Essential #MC essentials

Must Listen

Simply Save | What could India’s inclusion in global bond index mean for debt investors?

Simply Save | What could India’s inclusion in global bond index mean for debt investors?

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.