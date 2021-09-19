Tech Tattle

Motorola tablet launch likely soon

Motorola is gearing up to launch a new tablet in India during Flipkart’s Big Billion Days Sale. This will be Motorola's first tablet launch in the country since Motorola Xoom or Moto Tab launch back in 2017. It will likely cost less than Rs 20,000 and could be a rebranded version of an already available Lenovo tablet. Read more here