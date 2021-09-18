MARKET NEWS

Last Updated : September 18, 2021 / 07:41 AM IST

Moneycontrol Daily: Your Essential 7

A daily round-up of the most interesting articles to help jump-start the day.

Moneycontrol News

  • Big Story

    45th GST Council Meeting: Key highlights of FM Sitharaman’s address

    Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on September 17 chaired the first in-person GST Council meeting held since the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic. At the 45th Goods and Services Tax (GST) Council meet held in Lucknow, several pertinent issues were discussed, including bringing petrol and diesel under the GST regime. Read this article to know the key highlights from her address.

  • Watch Out

    Take a look at these key events

    Today:
    Char Dham Yatra begins
    PM Modi to interact with Goans over 100% first dose vaccination
    Tomorrow:
    All shops to remain shut in Pune for Ganesh Visarjan

    IPL 2021 resumes

    Close

  • Your Money

    These banks and housing finance companies offer the cheapest home loans

    With home loan interest rates starting at 6.5 percent, it is time for those who are paying substantially higher rates to switch lenders. Read this story to know more.

  • Auto

    Auto incentive scheme: Is it too little, too late for Ford India?

    Barely a week after Ford said it would stop making cars in India, the government introduced incentives for manufacture of electric and hydrogen-fuel cars. Some experts believe Ford should reconsider its decision. Read the full story here.

  • MC Exclusive

    Vodafone Idea not banking on paying dues with equity

    Vodafone Idea (VI) is not in favour of using equity to pay the principal and interest it owes the government towards spectrum and adjusted gross revenue (AGR) dues, people at the Aditya Birla Group with direct knowledge of the matter said. Read this Moneycontrol Exclusive here.

  • Politics

    How AAP is making inroads in Gujarat ahead of 2022 assembly polls

    Things started changing in AAP’s favour in February, when it tasted its first major success -- in the Surat municipal polls. It won 27 seats and emerged as the principal opposition party. The BJP won 93 seats. AAP now projects itself to be an alternative to both the BJP and the Congress in the state. You can read the full story here.

  • Tailpiece

    Cadbury's iconic 'Cricket' Ad is back, but with a twist

    Ogilvy’s Piyush Pandey and Anil Viswanathan of Mondelez talk about the original’s enduring appeal and remaking ‘Kuch khaas hai zindagi mein’ for a new world. Read the full story here.

