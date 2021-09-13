MARKET NEWS

Moneycontrol Daily: Your Essential 7

A daily round-up of the most interesting articles to help jump-start the day.

Moneycontrol News

  • Market Buzz

    Zomato's 'clean-up' drive

    After shutting down its grocery delivery service, online food delivery firm Zomato has pulled the plug on another business -- Nutraceutical. Zomato had ventured into the nutraceutical business in 2020 with the launch of health and fitness products. Read more here

  • Watch out

    Take a look at these key events

    Today:
    Met Gala 2021
    Wipro leadership return to office
    Pakistan restarts commercial flights to Kabul
    Bhupendra Patel to take oath as Gujarat CM
    Tomorrow:
    iPhone 13 launch
    Hindi Diwas

    PM Modi’s Aligarh visit

    Close

  • Big Story

    Bhupendra Patel is new Gujarat Chief Minister

    Bhupendra Patel, 59, is known to be a protégé of former chief minister of Gujarat Anandiben Patel who earlier held the Ghatlodia seat in Ahmedabad. Here is all you need to know about the Patidar face and a first-time MLA who will replace Vijay Rupani.

  • Tech Tattle

    Best smartphones under Rs 20,000 in India

    If you are looking to buy a smartphone in India that offers a strong spec sheet while maintaining a solid value proposition, the sub-20K segment is the best place to start. While there’s something for everyone in India’s sub-20K smartphone space, traversing this segment isn’t easy. Read more here

  • Auto

    Hyundai, Honda expect robust demand in festive season

    Leading automakers Hyundai and Honda Cars expect demand for cars to remain strong in the festive season with improvement in the market situation following easing of COVID-19 restrictions. The automakers are also bullish on the sales prospects during the peak festive period with more and more people looking at personal mobility solutions amid the pandemic. Read more here

  • Your Money

    Low FD rates: Here are some better alternatives

    Interest rates on fixed deposits (FDs) are nearly at their all-time lows. These are not the best of times if you wish to invest in a financial instrument for getting some regular income. A rise in the interest rates, which many experts predicted would happen, hasn’t yet come to pass. But there are still pockets of opportunities around. To know more, read this article

  • Tailpiece

    Met Gala 2021: All you need to know

    This year’s exhibition is “In America: A Lexicon of Fashion”. The hosts are the Gen Z dream team: Amanda Gorman, the 23-year-old inaugural poet; Timothée Chalamet, 25-year-old dreamboat of “Dune”; Naomi Osaka, 23-year-old tennis champion and mental health activist; and Billie Eilish, the 19-year-old music phenom. Read more here

