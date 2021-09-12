MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Mirae
  • Sustainability 100+
  • New Horaizon
  • In Conversation With
  • The Future Techshot
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • The Leader`s Code
  • Intel - Jio
  • Mahindra Manulife
  • Investmentor
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • Commodity Ki Paathshala
  • India Inc On the Move
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
Upcoming Webinar:Make the Most of Stock Market Highs with CK Narayan - Watch live on 15th Sep, 4.00 pm. Register Here
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

Last Updated : September 12, 2021 / 07:16 AM IST

Moneycontrol Daily: Your Essential 7

A daily round-up of the most interesting articles to help jump-start the day.

Moneycontrol News

  • Market Buzz

    Despite lacklustre week, 41 smallcaps rallied 10-36%

    The week ended September 9 was a lacklustre one for the Indian market as the Sensex and the Nifty50 inched up merely 0.30 percent on a weekly basis. However, mid and smallcap stocks outperformed the frontline indices. The BSE Midcap index rose 1.32 percent and the smallcap index climbed 1.24 percent for the week. Read more here

  • Watch Out

    Take a look at these key events

    Today:
    NEET 2021 exam
    Tamil Nadu mega vaccination drive
    Tomorrow:
    Tripura schools reopening for Classes 1 to 5

    UP JEE Polytechnic result 2021

    Close

  • Big Story

    Vijay Rupani resigns as Gujarat Chief Minister

    Gujarat ex-CM Vijay Rupani said his resignation is in accordance with the “BJP’s tradition” of providing all party workers an equal opportunity and added that he remains committed to the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Read more here

  • Your Money

    Importance of financial literacy

    Though all of us desire to fortify our finances and achieve our financial goals, the picture is grim when it comes to financial literacy. According to estimates, only 24 percent of the Indian population is found to be financially literate. Read more here

  • Tech Tattle

    Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Max launched

    Amazon recently launched a new model of its Fire TV Stick in India. The Fire TV Stick 4K Max is said to be the best streaming stick from Amazon yet. It offers improved processing power, more memory, and faster Wi-Fi 6 wireless networking. Check specs here

  • Coronavirus check

    US likely to okay Pfizer jab for kids

    Top United States health officials believe that Pfizer Inc’s COVID-19 vaccine could be authorized for children aged 5-11 years old by the end of October, two sources familiar with the situation said on Friday. Read more here

  • Tailpiece

    Neeraj Chopra takes parents on first plane ride

    Olympic gold medalist Neeraj Chopra’s “small dream” came true on September 11. Sharing photos of himself with his parents, he tweeted: “A small dream of mine came true today as I was able to take my parents on their first flight.” Read more here

tags #MC Essential #MC essentials

Must Listen

Simply Save | Know the taxation rules for interest earned on EPF contribution of over Rs 2.5 lakh

Simply Save | Know the taxation rules for interest earned on EPF contribution of over Rs 2.5 lakh

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.