you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

Last Updated : September 11, 2021 / 07:24 AM IST

Moneycontrol Daily: Your Essential 7

A daily round-up of the most interesting articles to help jump-start the day.

Moneycontrol News

  • Market Buzz

    Manyavar owner Vedant Fashions files IPO

    Kolkata-based ethnic wear heavyweight Vedant Fashions, the owner of top-selling brand Manyavar, has filed draft papers with market regulator SEBI to raise funds via an initial public offer (IPO). Read more here

  • Watch out

    Take a look at these key events

    Today:

    Close

  • Big Story

    India vs England 5th Test cancelled

    The India vs England 5th and final test match was thrown in doubt after India physiotherapist Yogesh Parmar tested positive for COVID-19 on September 8. Read more here

  • Your Money

    Four common equity investment myths

    The choice of stocks for investment decides the course of the investments. This choice is not a gamble as it is not a blind bet on the likelihood of an event without any value creation whatsoever. Read more here

  • Tech Tattle

    Facebook, Ray-Ban launch smart glasses

    Facebook and Ray-Ban have partnered to launch a new line of smart glasses called Smart Stories. The glasses have dual integrated 5 MP cameras that let you snap photos and record 30-second video clips. Read more here

  • Auto

    What Ford’s India exit means for customers

    According to Ford’s statement it will cease to manufacture cars in India and will shut down the production facilities of its Sanand plant by the fourth quarter of 2021 and the Tamil Nadu one by the second quarter of 2022. Read more here

  • Tailpiece

    History, significance of Ganesh Chaturthi

    Ganeshotsav celebrations were popularised in the late 19th century, when freedom fighter Bal Gangadhar Tilak decided to organise elaborate pandals in Pune in 1893. Read more here

tags #Essential 7 #MC essentials #Moneycontrol Daily

Simply Save | Know the taxation rules for interest earned on EPF contribution of over Rs 2.5 lakh

