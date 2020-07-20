App
Last Updated : Jul 20, 2020 07:01 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Moneycontrol Daily: Your Essential 7

A round-up of the most important interesting articles to help you jump start the day.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

1 Market Buzz

FPIs in sell-off mode

The Indian financial markets are expected to witness a rotational trend with respect to foreign flows. Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) remained net sellers in Indian markets in July so far as they pulled out Rs 9,015 crore from equities and debt securities with the surging markets providing profit booking opportunity amid COVID-19 concerns. According to depositories data, FPIs withdrew Rs 6,058 crore from equities and Rs 2,957 crore from the debt segment on a net basis during July 1-17. Read here.

2 Big Story

Record single-day COVID-19 spike

The World Health Organization reported a record increase in global coronavirus cases for the second day in a row, with the total rising by 259,848 in 24 hours. The biggest increases reported were from the United States, Brazil, India and South Africa, according to a daily report. Deaths have been averaging 4,800 a day in July, up slightly from an average of 4,600 a day in June. India on July 17 became the third country in the world to record more than 1 million cases of the new coronavirus, behind only the United States and Brazil. Epidemiologists say India is still likely months from hitting its peak. Read here.

3 Your money

It's time to reassess your wants

Even in the best of times, repaying a debt is not an easy task. You need to plan the cash flows and ensure that repayment does not get disrupted. Now, with the unexpected COVID-19 pandemic, the uncertainty has changed our outlook towards debt. Now, how can you deal with debt prudently? Put all discretionary spends on hold and keep the expenses at the minimum. Conserve your bank balance. This may be a good opportunity to reassess your wants and must-haves. But, how do you do it? Read here.

4 Global Watch

Once again, Trump to keep all in suspense

US President Donald Trump is refusing to publicly commit to accepting the results of the upcoming White House election, recalling a similar threat he made weeks before the 2016 vote, as he scoffs at polls showing him lagging behind Democrat Joe Biden. Trump says it's too early to make such an ironclad guarantee. “No, I'm not going to just say yes. I'm not going to say no, and I didn't last time either,” he told Fox News. This is not the first time Trump is doing it. Pressed during an October 2016 debate about whether he would abide by the voters' will, Trump responded that he would “keep you in suspense.” Read here.

5 Tech Tattle

Beetle-mounted camera may bug many

A team of researchers at University of Washington has developed a camera so small in size that it can be mounted on a beetle and can record up to five frames per second in black and white. The team claims it is the world's "smallest terrestrial, power-autonomous robot with wireless vision." As opposed to using wheels to move, the robot moves by vibrating and can travel at around three centimeters a second. However, the researchers are concerned over surveillance and privacy issues surrounding the invention. Read here.

6 Startup Tales

Plum is ripe for growth

Bengaluru-based group health insurance startup Plum has raised Rs 7 crore in seed funding from Incubate Fund along with Gemba Capital and Tracxn Labs. The company is working in the space of health insurance and has an insurance distribution licence from the regulator. The company, founded in 2019 by Abhishek Poddar and Saurabh Arora, is currently working with nine insurance companies and has gathered over 100 companies as clients. Read here.

7 Tailpiece

It's official; Ravana was 'the first aviator’The Sri Lankan government is convinced that demon king Ravana was the first person in the world to fly an aircraft but needs more documented evidence to prove it. To help the government in this ambitious mission, the Sri Lankan Ministry of Tourism and Aviation has put out an advertisement in newspapers, urging people to share whatever inputs and literature they have on Ravana to help establish the fact. The Sri Lankan government believes that the king of Lanka was the world’s first aviator. They claim he flew an aircraft more than 5,000 years ago. Read here.
First Published on Jul 20, 2020 07:01 am

tags #Essential 7 #Moneycontrol Daily

