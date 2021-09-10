MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Mirae
  • Sustainability 100+
  • New Horaizon
  • In Conversation With
  • The Future Techshot
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • The Leader`s Code
  • Intel - Jio
  • Mahindra Manulife
  • Investmentor
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • Commodity Ki Paathshala
  • India Inc On the Move
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
Upcoming Webinar:Make the Most of Stock Market Highs with CK Narayan - Watch live on 15th Sep, 4.00 pm. Register Here
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

Last Updated : September 10, 2021 / 07:22 AM IST

Moneycontrol Daily: Your Essential 7

A daily round-up of the most interesting articles to help jump-start the day.

Moneycontrol News

  • Market Buzz

    Have serious concerns on cryptocurrency with respect to financial stability: RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das

    Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor Shaktikanta Das, on September  9, said the Central bank has serious concerns on cryptocurrency with respect to financial stability. Read more on this here.

  • Watch out

    Take a look at these key events

    Today:
    No COVID-19 vaccination at public centres in Mumbai
    Tomorrow:

    9/11 terrorist attacks in New York mark 20 years

    Close

  • Big Story

    50 new flight routes to be launched

    Out of these 50 new route, 30 new routes will be launched by October, the minister said. Of the 30 new routes, Alliance Air will launch 6 new routes, IndiGo and SpiceJet will launch 4 new routes each. Read more.

  • Coronavirus check

    Covax slashes COVID-19 vaccine supply forecast by 25%

    Covax, an initiative that guarantees the world access to COVID-19 vaccines, has slashed its vaccine availability forecast for the current year by 25 percent citing Serum Institute of India (SII)’s export restrictions. Read more.

  • Tech Tattle

    iPhone 14 Pro Max render leaks online ahead of iPhone 13 launch on September 14

    Leaker Jon Prosser also said that the phone will have redesigned speaker and microphone grilles with mesh cut-outs. The lightning connector will remain. Read more.

  • Auto

    2021 Hyundai i20 N Line first drive review

    In a first, Hyundai India got clearances from the Namyang R&D centre to tweak the suspension, steering, and add the rear discs to the i20 and still retain the N Line badge. Read full review here.

  • Tailpiece

    Sourav Ganguly confirms his biopic

    While Ganguly’s announcement affirms that the film will be produced under the banner of Luv Ranjan Films, it is yet to be known who will helm the film. The star cast is yet to be announced. Read more.

tags #MC essentials

Must Listen

Simply Save | Know the taxation rules for interest earned on EPF contribution of over Rs 2.5 lakh

Simply Save | Know the taxation rules for interest earned on EPF contribution of over Rs 2.5 lakh

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.