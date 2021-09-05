MARKET NEWS

you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

Last Updated : September 05, 2021 / 07:13 AM IST

Moneycontrol Daily: Your Essential 7

A daily round-up of the most interesting articles to help jump-start the day.

Moneycontrol News

  • Market Buzz

    Riding the IPO wave

    From the investor's point of view, IPOs are considered to be a good investment opportunity. And the year 2021, has had a flood of them. So the question arises, how do I pick the right IPO for good and sustainable investment? Find answers here.

  • Watch Out

    Take a look at these key events

    Today:
    Teacher’s Day
    UGC Net 2021 registrations close
    Samyukt Kisan Morcha mahapanchayat
    Tomorrow:
    NEET PG admit cards to be released
    Assam reopening schools, colleges

    The Philippines lifting travel ban on India

    Close

  • Big story

    Medals in Paralympics

    Indian para-badminton player Pramod Bhagat defeated Great Britain’s Daniel Bethell in the men's single final match to win India its fourth gold medal in the 2020 Tokyo Paralympics. Read more here

  • Coronavirus check

    Is school reopening a good idea?

    Even as students across India are eager to return to schools after months of closure, it has left their parents a worried lot. Meanwhile, experts have a mixed opinion on whether reopening schools before the COVID-19 pandemic is eradicated is a good idea. Read this piece to know what they are saying.

  • Your money

    Keep a record of your finances

    It is important to keep a record of your finances and your key advisors around you. In case of any unfortunate eventuality, your assets can be passed on smoothly to loved ones. Read this piece to know how to do it properly.

  • Auto

    Tesla car sans steering wheel

    Tesla founder Elon Musk has said the automaker is planning to release its $25,000 electric car in 2023 and hinted that it may not have a steering wheel. Musk said the company was planning to start production of the cheaper vehicle in 2023. Read here.

  • Tech tattle

    Transfer chat history from iOs to Android

    WhatsApp recently revealed plans to allow users to migrate their chat history from iOS to Samsung devices running on Android 10 or 11. Now, the feature has officially gone live, enabling users to transfer their chat history from an iPhone to their Galaxy device running on Android 10 or 11. Read the details here.

