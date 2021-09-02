MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Mirae
  • Sustainability 100+
  • New Horaizon
  • Commodity Ki Paathshala
  • The Future Techshot
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • The Leader`s Code
  • Intel - Jio
  • Mahindra Manulife
  • Investmentor
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • India Inc On the Move
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
Upcoming Webinar:: Join us for an exclusive webinar where experts will decode growing interest in ETFs on Sept 7@ 11am. Register now
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

Last Updated : September 02, 2021 / 07:55 AM IST

Moneycontrol Daily: Your Essential 7

A daily round-up of the most interesting articles to help jump-start the day.

Moneycontrol News

  • Market Buzz

    Zerodha gets in-principle approval to launch mutual fund

    Zerodha founder Nithin Kamath, on September 1, announced that the firm had received in-principle approval from the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) to set up an asset management company (AMC). Read more.

  • Watch out

    Take a look at these key events

    Today:
    IMD forecasts heavy rainfall in 5 states
    GATE 2022 registration to begin
    Tomorrow:
    Telecom industry leaders to come together for India Mobile Conclave

    Mandatory RT-PCR test for select countries' travellers

    Close

  • Coronavirus check

    C.1.2 COVID-19 variant | A look at what we know so far about this mutation

    As the Delta strain continues to spread, researchers have identified another new strain – the C.1.2 COVID-19 variant – primarily in South Africa along with seven other countries in Africa, Asia, and the Pacific. Read more.

  • Tech Tattle

    Noisy smartphone brands switch to silent mode following price hikes

    In case you are not aware, the Redmi Note 10 has received multiple price hikes. The base 4GB RAM variant, which was launched in India for Rs 11,999, is now retailing at Rs 13,999. Read this in detail here.

  • Sports

    Taliban approve Afghanistan's first cricket Test since takeover

    The Taliban have approved Afghanistan's first cricket Test since their takeover, raising hopes that international matches will continue as usual under the new rule of the Islamists. Read more.

  • Pandemic Impact

    79% of workforce favours working remotely from home


    As many as 79 percent of the workforce wants to work remotely from home at least once a week, according to JLL’s Workers Preference Barometer for India. Read more.

  • Tailpiece

    Money Heist on Netflix: Pepsi, Tiger Shroff to promote show

    PepsiCo has signed an agreement with Netflix to integrate the brand with the streaming platform's wildly popular series Money Heist. Read more.

tags #MC essentials

Must Listen

Simply Save | The NFO wave: How should mutual fund investors approach the frequent launch of new funds?

Simply Save | The NFO wave: How should mutual fund investors approach the frequent launch of new funds?

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.