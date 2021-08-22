MARKET NEWS

English
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

Last Updated : August 22, 2021 / 07:24 AM IST

Moneycontrol Daily: Your Essential 7

A daily round-up of the most interesting articles to help jump-start the day.

Moneycontrol News

  • Market Buzz

    Rakesh Jhunjhunwala-backed Metro Brands files IPO papers

    The company will consider a pre-IPO placement aggregating up to Rs 10 crore. If such placement is completed, the fresh issue size will be reduced. Read more on this here.

  • Watch out

    Take a look at these key events

    Today:
    Rare 'true' Blue Moon to appear
    Andhra Pradesh imposes night curfew
    Tomorrow:
    Markets in Delhi to remain open beyond 8 pm

    Cinema theatres to reopen in Tamil Nadu

    Close

  • Big Story

    Former UP CM Kalyan Singh passes away

    Singh died due to sepsis and multi organ failure, Sanjay Gandhi Postgraduate Institute of Medical Sciences (SGPGI) in Lucknow confirmed. Read more on this here.

  • Coronavirus check

    Zydus Cadila to launch ZyCoV-D in September, clarity on pricing in 1-2 weeks

    Cadila Healthcare (Zydus Cadila) which has received the Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) from the Drug Controller General of India (DCGI) for ZyCoV-D the world’s first Plasmid DNA Vaccine for COVID-19, said it was planning to launch the vaccine in September. Read more.

  • Tech Tattle

    Top news in the world of technology this week

    Intel announces Arc and Alder Lake chips, Tesla's AI Day, BGMI comes to iOS, Realme GT series in India, and more. Read the full story here.

  • Politics

    Rs 935 crore misappropriated in MGNREGA schemes over last 4 years: Congress

    These numbers are the outcome of audits done by social audit units under the Rural Development Department of the Ministry of Rural Development, Congress spokesperson Pawan Khera said. Read more on this here.

  • Tailpiece

    Back to office: The end of workations and prolonged home visits

    With more offices set to open in the next few months, bigger organisations are considering hybrid working models and employees, too, are using this time to decide on their preferred style of work. Read more.

tags #MC essentials

Must Listen

The Private Market Show | Nithin Kamath's guide to investing in public markets versus the private market

