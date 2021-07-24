MARKET NEWS

Last Updated : July 24, 2021 / 07:15 AM IST

Moneycontrol Daily: Your Essential 7

A daily round up of the most interesting articles to help jump start the day.

Moneycontrol News

  • Market Buzz

    Zomato's first day on the bourses

    It was a seminal moment for the Indian start-up ecosystem, where IPOs are a rare occurrence. But there is only a 20-second video clip to document it. Moneycontrol's Chandra R Srikanth takes you through Zomato's understated listing which generated a lot of buzz in this piece. 

  • Watch Out

    Take a look at these key events


    Today:
    Poco newly launch of its Poco F3 GT smartphone in India is available for pre-order.
    Tomorrow:

    Decision is set to be reached about the chief ministership of BS Yedyurappa.

  • Business

    What's happening with CCI, Future Group and Amazon?


    Last month, India’s competition regulator accused Amazon.com Inc of hiding facts and making false submissions when it sought approval for an investment in a Future Group unit. This was followed by a complaint by Future Group that Amazon.com concealed salient parts of their contract while seeking approval to purchase its unit Future Coupons Private Ltd (FCL) in 2019 as the Kishore Biyani-led company presses ahead with efforts to transfer its retail assets to Reliance Industries (RIL). What's next? Binoy Prabhakar brings you all the details in this piece. 

  • Economy

    1991 reforms paved a new path for India’s economic policy: Manmohan Singh


    The liberalisation reforms of 1991 paved a new path for India’s economic policies which has catapulted the country into the league of the world’s largest economies, former prime minister Manmohan Singh said. Moneycontrol's Arup Roychoudhary breaks down the former Prime Minister's point of view on liberalisation in this piece. 

  • Internet

    How are Indians finding love?


    Well, it appears to be through regional dating apps. So much so, that it appears that such online dating platforms are going the over-the-top (OTT) platform way. Maryan Farooqui breaks down the phenomenon that are regional dating apps in this piece. 

  • Coronavirus Check

    Bharat Biotech cancels MoUs with two Brazil firms


    Bharat Biotech on July 23 said it had terminated its memorandum of understanding (MOU) dated November 24, 2020, with Brazil-based Precisa Medicamentos (Precisa) and Envixia Pharmaceuticals. The vaccine manufacturer said it had entered into MOU with Precisa and Envixia to introduce Covaxin in Brazil. Viswanath Pilla brings you the full details of this development in this piece. 

  • Tailpiece

    Let the (Olympic) Games begin!

    With a blaze of indigo and white fireworks lighting the night sky, the Tokyo Olympics opening ceremony has started on July 23. Take a look at some of the most stunning visuals from the event here. 

