Last Updated : July 20, 2021 / 07:22 AM IST

Moneycontrol Daily: Your Essential 7

A daily round up of the most interesting articles to help jump start the day.

Moneycontrol News

  • Economy

    Privatisation of general insurer, 2 banks unlikely to be completed this fiscal

    The Narendra Modi government remains committed to privatising two state-owned banks and one general insurer. However, these deals are unlikely to take place in FY22, Moneycontrol has learnt from informed sources. Read about why this development is unlikely to take place any time soon, in this Moneycontrol Exclusive. 

  • Watch Out

    Take a look at these key events

    Today:
    Tatva Chintan Pharma Chem IPO is set to close.
    Karnataka High Court is set to pronounce order on Twitter MD Manish Maheshwari.
    Tomorrow:

    Realme GT Explorer Master Edition is all set to launch.

    Close

  • India

    Amit Shah questions Pegasus Project

    Union Home Minister Amit Shah, on July 19, called the ’Pegasus Project’ leaks a report by "disruptors for the obstructers” while questioning the timing of its release – a day before the Monsoon Session of Parliament. Gulam Jeelani brings you the full picture of the Home Ministers scepticism in this piece. 

  • Coronavirus Check

    Lawsuit filed against Ocugen, Bharat Biotech's US partner for Covaxin

    US-based law firm Pomerantz, on July 19, announced that it had filed a class action lawsuit against Bharat Biotech's US partner that has the license to develop and distribute Covaxin in US and Canada citing certain violations of the US federal securities laws. Viswanath Pilla brings you the full picture in this piece.

  • Markets Buzz

    Dow Jones falls more than 750 points

    Wall Street stocks tumbled early July 19, with the Dow losing more than two percent amid worries over global growth in light of inflation and the latest COVID-19 wave. Catch the latest updates here.

  • Business

    Mohit Saraf launches new law firm

    Following a split with the co-founder of Luthra and Luthra Rajiv Luthra, Corporate lawyer Mohit Saraf announced the launch of a new law firm named Saraf and Partners. Read here to know more about this split, which comes on the back of a bitter feud between both lawyers over equity dilution which resulted in heated litigation and finally ended in a separation.

  • Tailpiece

    Monsoon Season of the Parliament

    During the Parliament's ongoing monsoon session, 17 new bills will be introduced. Catch up with the most important ones set to be passed here.

