Last Updated : July 17, 2021 / 07:10 AM IST

Moneycontrol Daily: Your Essential 7

A daily round-up of the most interesting articles to help jump-start the day.

Moneycontrol News

    Reliance Retail to acquire majority stake of 66.95% in Just Dial

    As per the agreement finalised with RRVL, Just Dial Founder VSS Mani would continue to lead the company as its managing director and chief executive officer. Read more on his here.

    Today:
    Sabrimala temple to reopen for devotees from July 17
    Uttar Pradesh Class 10 Result 2021 likely to be announced
    Tomorrow:
    Sri Lanka vs India series to start on July 18

    IMD forecasts heavy rains in central Maharashtra

    Danish Siddiqui, Indian photojournalist, killed during clashes in Afghanistan


    Siddiqui, an Indian photojournalist, was in Kandahar over the last few days covering the internal security situation in Afghanistan. In 2018, Siddiqui became the first Indian -- along with his colleague Adnan Abidi -- to win the Pulitzer Prize for Feature Photography. Read more.

    Kerala govt eases lockdown restrictions on July 18, 19 and 20 for Bakri Eid


    On July 14, the state government had imposed a complete lockdown on July 17 and 18 amidst witnessing an upswing in its daily new COVID cases. Read more.

    Apple offers AirPods for free with Mac and iPad models in India


    Apple is offering free AirPods with the Mac and iPad in India. The company is making the offer available for students under its annual Back to School offer. Students can avail the free AirPods on the purchase of eligible Mac and iPad models. Read more.

    India's forex reserves rise by $1.88 billion to record high of $611.89 billion


    In the reporting week ended July 9, the increase in forex reserves was on account of the rise in foreign currency assets (FCA), a major component of the overall reserves, the Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) weekly data showed. Read more on this here.

    Here're some of the world's best virtual museum tours you can take

    The global coronavirus outbreak has changed the world and prompted digital revolution and adoption of virtual world. Let’s take a look at some of the virtual tours to the most enchanting museums across the world. Read more.

D-Street Talk: Shankar Sharma on why he did not invest in Zomato IPO

