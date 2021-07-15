MARKET NEWS

Last Updated : July 15, 2021 / 07:13 AM IST

Moneycontrol Daily: Your Essential 7

A daily round up of the most interesting articles to jumpstart the day.

Moneycontrol News

  • Market Buzz

    Zomato's IPO debuts!

    The initial public offering of Zomato, one of the leading food service platforms in India, subscribed 1.05 times on July 14, the first day of bidding. The offer has received bids for 75.60 crore equity shares against IPO size of 71.92 crore equity shares, the subscription data available on the exchanges showed. Catch up on the latest updates on this IPO here. 

  • Watch Out

    Take a look at these key events

    Today:
    Maldives will reopen its borders to South Asian countries including India. PM Modi is set to inaugurate an  international convention centre in Varanasi.
    Tomorrow:

    Gujarat-based Tatva Chintan Pharma Chem is set to launch its Rs 500-crore initial public offering (IPO).

  • E-Commerce

    Is SheIn coming back?

    The answer is maybe. According to recent reports in the media, this popular fashion e-commerce label is reportedly attempting a re-entry into the country via Amazon India. SheIn was banned along with several other apps with Chinese origin sometime in 2020, as a part of India's crackdown on apps that reportedly compromised the data of several Indians. Read all about it in this explainer by Smriti Chaudhary.

  • Travel

    Revenge travel: is it reaching epidemic heights?

    The rush of people celebrating the end of lockdown restrictions has overwhelmed popular tourist spots and created a shortage of hotels on weekends. According to experts as well as people engaged in the travel trade, this is on the back of people's interest in taking a quick two-five-day getaway as lockdown restrictions ease across the country. Could this have a disastrous effect on India's COVID-19 progress? Find out in this piece by Yaruqhullah Khan.

  • Business

    RBI bars Mastercard from onboarding new domestic customers from July 22

    The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) said on July 14 it had taken supervisory action on Mastercard citing non-compliance. Notwithstanding lapse of considerable time and adequate opportunities being given, the entity has been found to be non-compliant with the directions on Storage of Payment System Data, the RBI said. Full details here. 

  • Entertainment

    These B-town stars are ready to make their digital debut in 2021

    While the novel coronavirus outbreak delayed film releases, halted shooting and pushed the future of cinema towards uncertainty, the OTT platforms took the lead. The films which were lined up to release on big screen opted for digital release. See them here. 

  • World

    'Worst civil unrest since 1994': How South Africa plunged into riots, looting and turmoil

    South Africa has been plunged into the "worst civil unrest" since the end of white-minority rule in 1994, with the country being gripped by riots and lootings.  What led up to these events? Find out here. 

Future Wise | Will having corporates as professors help bridge employability gap?

