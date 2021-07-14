MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Upcoming Webinar:‘Identifying Multibaggers in Simple Steps’ by Ambareesh Baliga – Watch live on 21st July, 4:00 pm. Register Now!
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

Last Updated : July 14, 2021 / 07:27 AM IST

Moneycontrol Daily: Your Essential 7

A daily round up of the most interesting article to help jump start the day.

Moneycontrol News

  • Market Buzz

    Monsoon rainfall weakens after healthy start, can it spoil the mood of the market?

    Monsoon rainfall weakens after healthy start, can it spoil the mood of the market?

    After a healthy beginning, monsoon rains weakened in July, raising concerns that a longer dry spell will increase the inflation pressure significantly. Will this effect tumble into market sentiments? Nishant Kumar spells it out for you in this piece. 

  • Watch Out

    Take a look at these key events

    Today:
    Food delivery company Zomato will hit Dalal Street, with its initial public offering as per its red herring prospectus.
    Tomorrow:

    Go First is set to resume its flights to Maldives.

    Close

  • Business

    Patanjali's recipe for success gets it a Rs 30,000 crore turnover in FY21

    Baba Randev-led Patanjali Group said on July 13 it achieved a turnover of around Rs 30,000 crore in the fiscal 2020-21, helped by a revenue boost of Rs 16,318 crore from Ruchi Soya -- a company it had acquired last fiscal through insolvency resolution. Read about how it plans to reach a debt-free status in the next three-four years here. 

  • Coronavirus Check

    Kanwar Yatra 2021 stands cancelled

    The Uttarakhand government has cancelled Kanwar Yatra in 2021 in view of the prevailing COVID-19 situation. Read about what led up to this decision here. 

  • IPO

    Zomato's listing on the bourses: What should you keep in mind?

    In a landmark moment for the Indian internet ecosystem, restaurant aggregator and food delivery company Zomato is set to launch its Rs 9,375 crore initial public offering on Wednesday. Arguably one of the most talked-about IPOs of the year, the price band of the shares on offer has been fixed at Rs 72 to Rs 76 each.  What should you keep in mind before you invest? Devika Singh decodes the four most important details about the listing here. 

  • Entertainment

    A Sourav Ganguly biopic?

    Fans of Sourav Ganguly can now watch how his life journey unfolded as the former cricketer has confirmed the news of his biopic. Here is everything you need to know about it.

  • Tailpiece

    How students in Sri Lanka are getting to school

    In the village of Lunugala, adults escort schoolchildren to a mountaintop treehouse in a forest reserve. It is about 30 feet high and has internet access. This is the story of these students who take turns here in order to make submissions for school in dangerous terrain.

tags #MC essentials

Must Listen

Small, Beautiful & Strong | The Roundtable

Small, Beautiful & Strong | The Roundtable

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.