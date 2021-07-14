Patanjali's recipe for success gets it a Rs 30,000 crore turnover in FY21
Baba Randev-led Patanjali Group said on July 13 it achieved a turnover of around Rs 30,000 crore in the fiscal 2020-21, helped by a revenue boost of Rs 16,318 crore from Ruchi Soya -- a company it had acquired last fiscal through insolvency resolution. Read about how it plans to reach a debt-free status in the next three-four years here.
Coronavirus Check
Kanwar Yatra 2021 stands cancelled
The Uttarakhand government has cancelled Kanwar Yatra in 2021 in view of the prevailing COVID-19 situation. Read about what led up to this decision here.
IPO
Zomato's listing on the bourses: What should you keep in mind?
In a landmark moment for the Indian internet ecosystem, restaurant aggregator and food delivery company Zomato is set to launch its Rs 9,375 crore initial public offering on Wednesday. Arguably one of the most talked-about IPOs of the year, the price band of the shares on offer has been fixed at Rs 72 to Rs 76 each. What should you keep in mind before you invest? Devika Singh decodes the four most important details about the listing here.
Entertainment
A Sourav Ganguly biopic?
Fans of Sourav Ganguly can now watch how his life journey unfolded as the former cricketer has confirmed the news of his biopic. Here is everything you need to know about it.
Tailpiece
How students in Sri Lanka are getting to school
In the village of Lunugala, adults escort schoolchildren to a mountaintop treehouse in a forest reserve. It is about 30 feet high and has internet access. This is the story of these students who take turns here in order to make submissions for school in dangerous terrain.