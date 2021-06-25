MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

Last Updated : June 25, 2021 / 07:14 AM IST

Moneycontrol Daily: Your Essential 7

A daily round up of the most interesting articles to help jump start the day.

Moneycontrol News

  • Market Buzz

    RIL's 44th AGM: What went down?

    RIL's 44th AGM: What went down?

    India's most-valued private company Reliance Industries (RIL) held its 44th annual general meeting (AGM) on June 24. The company's chairman Mukesh Ambani, while addressing the shareholders, made a number of announcements across its telecom, retail and O2C business segments. Catch up on the highlights of this event here. 

  • Watch Out

    Take a look at these key events


    Today:
    Infosys is all set to begin its share buyback programme. Also, India Pesticides' Rs 800-crore IPO is to close today.
    Tomorrow:

    The central government will decide on giving pending dearness allowance (DA) along with arrears at a key meeting.

  • Cryptocurrency

    Milennials and their relationship with crypto


    Many investors failed to take profits when cryptocurrencies rallied steeply. Others were taken off guard after RBI's action. In between, a few smart millennials made money as well. Hiral Thanawala brings you their story in this piece.

  • Your Money

    Can you trust holiday now pay later schemes?


    As the COVID-19 pandemic situation in the country has eased and the economy is opening up ‘Buy-Now-Pay-Later’ (BNPL) scheme is being adopted by travel and hospitality firms to gain the attention of travelers and revive the sector. But is there potential for such schemes to just be another alluring loan trap? Find out in this piece. 

  • Startup Tales

    A firm has now capital... what's next?


    Say a startup raises $200 million. Not all $200 million is immediately used, right? Where does it go? Moneycontrol's M Sriram decodes everything from raising capital to how its spent in this piece. 

  • Coronavirus Check

    Govt to monitor COVID-19 data for 6 weeks to decide on economic intervention


    The Centre will closely monitor COVID-19 infection data for six weeks to chart the path it needs to walk for economic intervention, rather than making announcements based on projections of the third wave of the pandemic, according to Principal Economic Advisor to the Finance Ministry, Sanjeev Sanyal. Here's everything you need to know about this development.

  • Tailpiece

    Life in Tibet

    Long defined by its Buddhist culture, the region is facing a push for assimilation and political orthodoxy under China’s ruling Communist Party. Take a look at the life of the average Tibetan whose long-standing traditions are threatened to be erased due to ongoing politics.

tags #MC essentials

Must Listen

Future Wise | Unlock India: Back to office soon?

Future Wise | Unlock India: Back to office soon?

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.