Last Updated : June 21, 2021 / 07:14 AM IST

Moneycontrol Daily: Your Essential 7

A daily round up of the most interesting articles to help jump start the day.

Moneycontrol News

  • Market Buzz

    How will Dalal Street fare the week ahead?

    According to experts, the market is likely to have priced in expected earnings and economic growth recovery given easing restrictions by states following a dip in COVID cases. Here are 10 key factors that will keep traders busy in the coming week.

  • Watch Out

    Take a look at these key events


    Today:
    Summer Solstice- Longest day in 2021
    International Yoga Day
    Further restrictions eased in Delhi
    Tomorrow:

    COVID curfew begins in Uttarakhand

  • Big Story

    PNB Housing Finance likely to challenge Sebi freeze


    Public sector lender Punjab National Bank Housing Finance is exploring legal options and may knock the doors of the Securities Appellate Tribunal against regulator Sebi’s directive to halt its Rs 4,000-crore transaction with a consortium led by private equity giant Carlyle. You can read the full story here.

  • Your Money

    EPFO net new enrolments rose 13.73%


    Retirement fund body Employees Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) said that it had added 12.76 lakh net subscribers during April 2021. It registered an increase of 13.73 per cent net subscriber addition as compared to the previous month, during which around 11.22 lakh net subscribers were added to the payroll. Read the full story here.

  • Tech Tattle

    Samsung Galaxy M32 launch


    Samsung Galaxy M32 will launch today in India. Samsung has confirmed some of the key specs of the smartphone priced under Rs 15,000. Take a look at the Samsung Galaxy M32 specifications, expected price, and other details here.

  • Coronavirus Check

    Free COVID-19 vaccines for all


    The next phase of India's vaccination drive starts today, wherein all individuals aged above 18 will get free vaccines at central and state government facilities. The new policy is a significant shift from the government's 'liberalised and accelerated' policy, announced earlier. Here are all the details you need to know about India's free vaccination drive.

  • Tailpiece

    Growing trend of OTT performances

    Billie Eilish, H.E.R., and Kid Cudi are co-headlining this year's Amazon Prime Day Show in a way that would have seemed unthinkable just two years ago: in distinct 25-29 minute glammed up "episodes" that are neither reality TV nor fictional shows nor straight-up live streams. Read the full story here.

Must Listen

The Private Market Show | One empire company can inspire a whole ecosystem of companies: Sumon Sadhu

The Private Market Show | One empire company can inspire a whole ecosystem of companies: Sumon Sadhu

