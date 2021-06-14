MARKET NEWS

Last Updated : June 14, 2021 / 07:14 AM IST

  • Market Buzz

    How will Dalal Street fare the week ahead?

    BSE Sensex finally surpassed its previous record high (seen in February) and hit a new high on Friday, rising 374.71 points to 52,474.76, while Nifty50 gained 129.10 points to close at 15,799.35, during the week. Here's what traders must look out for in the coming week.

  • Watch Out

    Take a look at these key events

    Today:
    BSE, NSE suspend trading of DHFL shares from today
    Sushant Singh Rajput's Death Anniversary
    Tomorrow:

    Assam will start easing COVID restrictions

  • Big Story

    Highlights of PM Modi’s G7 summit address


    Prime Minister Narendra Modi has again called for a temporary waiver on COVID-19 vaccine patents. Addressing the G7 summit's outreach session virtually, Modi stressed the special responsibility of democratic and transparent societies in dealing with the challenge, an official statement said. Here is the full story.

  • In Depth

    Decoding the Delta variant of coronavirus


    The Delta variant of the novel coronavirus which was first detected in India is now the dominant strain of COVID-19 in multiple countries. Read this In-Depth Analysis by Megha Mishra to understand what sets this variant apart.

  • Sports

    Denmark's 'King' Christian Eriksen


    Finland beat Denmark 1-0 in their opening match of Euro 2020 but the event was overshadowed by Christian Eriksen collapsing and subsequently being rushed to the hospital by medics. Eriksen had just played a short pass when he fell face-forward onto the ground. Here are some things to know about Christian Eriksen.

  • Coronavirus Check

    Delhi set to unlock


    The Delhi government will further ease lockdown restrictions from June 14, allowing malls, markets and restaurants to reopen but schools, colleges and other educational institutions will remain closed. Read this story to know what is going to be open and what is not.

  • Tailpiece

    'Down to Earth with Zac Efron' a must watch

    What happens when people live in harmony with nature? 'Down to Earth with Zac Efron' spotlights some successful examples, and it does so beautifully. Read the full story here.

The Private Market Show | Be mentally prepared for losses before investing in private markets: Raghunandan G. Raghu

