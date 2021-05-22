MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Limited Period Offer:Be a PRO for 1 month @Rs49/-Multiple payment options available. Know More
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

Last Updated : May 22, 2021 / 07:21 AM IST

Moneycontrol Daily: Your Essential 7

A daily round-up of the most interesting articles to help jump-start the day.

Moneycontrol News

  • Market Buzz

    Sensex, Nifty jump 2% each

    Sensex, Nifty jump 2% each

    India's benchmark indices, Sensex and Nifty, witnessed strong gains in intraday trade, supported by banking and financial heavyweights such as HDFC twins, ICICI Bank, Axis Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank and SBI. Read the full story here to find out the factors behind this jump.

  • Watch Out

    Take a look at these key events

    Today:
    Karnataka will restart vaccination from 18-44
    Cyclonic storm Yaas expected to start developing over Bay of Bengal
    Tomorrow:

    FTX Crypto Cup- World's first bitcoin chess tournament begins

    Close

  • Big Story

    Tarun Tejpal walks free

    Tarun Tejpal has been acquitted of rape charges by a court in Goa on May 21. In 2013, The Founder-Editor of Tehelka Magazine was accused of sexual assault by a colleague and, in 2017, was charged of rape, sexual harassment and wrongful confinement by the trial court. Read his full statement here.

  • Tech Tattle

    Get blue-ticked on Twitter through a new way

    Twitter has now rolled out an official way to get yourself verified and get a "Blue Tick" on your profile. Starting now, you can submit an application to request verification in-app from your account settings. Read the full story here.

  • Cryptic Crypto

    Why government should not delay cryptocurrency regulations

    Indians investing in cryptocurrencies may be taking a highly-risky bet in the absence of regulations by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) and the government with respect to these instruments, said experts. Till regulations bring clarity, any type of crypto transactions should be banned in India, they said. Read the full story here.

  • Coronavirus Check

    How to use India's first self test kit for COVID-19

    CoviSelf is India's first at-home COVID-19 self-test kit. The kit will allow individuals to test themselves at home without the supervision of a medical professional. Here's all you need to know about India's first at-home COVID-19 self-testing kit.

  • Tailpiece

    When was the last time you wore formals?

    There was a time when people went to work or on important occasions wearing something other than shorts and food-stained stubble. But, for over a year, dressy clothes have been in the closet, reduced to irrelevance and, perhaps, a severe lack of vitamin D.  Read the story to find out what people have to say about formal wears in a pandemic.

tags #MC essentials

Must Listen

Future Wise | Here's what it takes to become a digital coach

Future Wise | Here's what it takes to become a digital coach

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.