Last Updated : May 02, 2021 / 07:14 AM IST

Moneycontrol Daily: Your Essential 7

A daily round up of the most interesting articles to help jump start the day.

Moneycontrol News

  • Market Buzz

    While investing in the US, do not go for a DIY method

    Well, at least that is what well-known market expert Shankar Sharma says. According to him, owning  a few shares of any of the so-called FAANG group is not going to serve any purpose for an Indian investor. In this piece, Ashish Rukhaiyar highlights what the ace expert thinks are the best calls to make when investing in Wall Street through the lens of Sharma's expertise.

  • Watch Out

    Take a look at these key events


    Today:
    Counting of votes is all set to begin in poll-bound states West Bengal, Assam, Tamil Nadu, Kerala and Puducherry.
    Tomorrow:

    A lockdown will be imposed in these districts of Haryana - Panchkula, Gurugram, Faridabad, Sonipat, Rohtak, Karnal, Hisar, Sirsa, and Fatehabad.

  • Coronavirus Check

    Everything falls on my shoulders but I can't do it alone': SII CEO Adar Poonawalla on vaccine pressure in India

    Serum Institute of India CEO Adar Poonawalla, on May 1, spoke out about the pressures he was under over the production of COVID-19 vaccines to meet the ever-increasing demand in India as the country battles through a devastating second wave of the coronavirus pandemic. Read here to know why the businessman indicated that his move to London is also linked to business plans to expand vaccine manufacturing to countries outside India.

  • Your Money

    Using portfolio diversification to reach your goals

    Having a well-constructed portfolio not only ensures participation during market rallies, it also helps in downside protection. However, the key step to building such a portfolio is to diversify across asset classes. In this piece, Nikhil Walavalkar takes you through how to diversify your assets meaningfully.

  • Economy

    GST revenue collection for April hits new record high of Rs 1,41,384 crore

    The gross Goods and Services Tax  (GST) revenue collection for April hit yet another peak of Rs 1,41,384 crore, find full details here. 

  • Business

    Amazon India announces measures to help SMBs amid COVID-19

    Amazon India, on May 1, announced a slew of measures, including waiver in various fees paid by sellers, to help small and medium businesses amid the deadly second wave of the COVID pandemic. Read all about the move here. 

  • Tailpiece

    Dealing with homeschooling amid COVID-19

    In households with school-going kids, the stress and anxiety can be more palpable. Take a look at some tips, here are a few ideas to help parents do the most important job in the world in the midst of a raging pandemic.

Simply Save | Know the importance of buying an adequate health insurance cover

