Market Buzz

While investing in the US, do not go for a DIY method

Well, at least that is what well-known market expert Shankar Sharma says. According to him, owning a few shares of any of the so-called FAANG group is not going to serve any purpose for an Indian investor. In this piece, Ashish Rukhaiyar highlights what the ace expert thinks are the best calls to make when investing in Wall Street through the lens of Sharma's expertise.