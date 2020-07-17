Moneycontrol Daily: Your Essential 7

1 Market Buzz

Going big on smallcaps

Some of India's top investors, including Rakesh Jhunjhunwala and Radhakishan Shivkishan Damani, either bought or raised stakes in some smallcap stocks in the June quarter. Jhunjhunwala bought an additional 57 lakh shares in Firstsource Solutions, while Damani acquired 1.3 percent equity stake in Kalyani group company, BF Utilities, and 1.03 percent stake in defence sector player, Astra Microwave Products, during the quarter. These are just a few examples. While the mentioned names are smallcap companies, midcaps, too, have been witnessing traction, giving a signal that they are ready to go higher.

2 Big Story

Not out of the woods yet

Global economic activity is picking up after an unprecedented decline this year due to the coronavirus pandemic, but a second major wave of infections could trigger more disruptions, the International Monetary Fund's Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva has said. Georgieva said the fiscal costs of actions aimed at containing the pandemic and mitigating its economic fallout were driving up already high debt levels, but it was premature to start withdrawing needed safety nets. "We are not out of the woods yet," she said in a blog posting ahead of July 16's virtual meeting of finance ministers and central bank governors from the Group of 20 major economies.

3 Your Money

Corona insurance cover for seniors

Those with pre-existing diseases and senior citizens have been among the most vulnerable to the coronavirus outbreak. Therefore, it comes as a relief to them that two coronavirus standard health insurance policies, Corona Kavach (reimbursement) and Corona Rakshak (fixed benefit) have been rolled out by insurance firms. These will cover co-morbidities–or pre-existing illnesses–as a part of the treatment under standard COVID-19 policies. But it does not mean individuals will manage to obtain these new policies easily. Insurers have already indicated that their underwriting – health risk assessment before issuing policies–will be stringent.

4 Global Watch

Taiwan holds military drills against potential China threat

Taiwan's military fired missiles from the air and the island's shore facing China on July 16 in a live-fire drill to demonstrate its ability to defend against any Chinese invasion. The drills were part of a five-day annual exercise that ends Friday. Assault helicopters launched missiles and fighter jets dropped bombs on targets at sea, while tanks and missile trucks fired from a beach to deter a simulated invading force. "We want the world to see our determination and efforts to protect our country." President Tsai Ing-wen said, observing the exercise in a helmet and camouflage military fatigues. China regards Taiwan as a breakaway province that is part of its territory.

5 Tech Tattle

Twitter hacked in bitcoin scam

The hackers who seized control of the Twitter accounts of Joe Biden, Kim Kardashian, Barack Obama and Elon Musk appear to have been in it only for the money. Twitter Inc said hackers had targeted employees with access to its internal systems. Other high-profile accounts that were hacked included rapper Kanye West, Amazon founder Jeff Bezos, investor Warren Buffett, Microsoft Corp co-founder Bill Gates, Uber and Apple Inc. The hijacked accounts tweeted out messages telling users to send bitcoin and their money would be doubled. Blockchain records show that the scammers received more than $100,000 worth of cryptocurrency.

6 Startup Tales

Trouble for Oyo

Layoffs, loss-making hotels, coronavirus and now a fresh round of litigation, trouble has resurfaced for Oyo Hotels and Homes, as hoteliers accuse the Softbank-backed hospitality firm of failing to honour contracts and breach of trust. On July 15, the Madras High Court asked Oyo to respond before August 12 to a petition by a Chennai hotel seeking a compensation of Rs 75 lakh for breach of contract. Other hoteliers, too, have accused the firm of withholding payments and being blindsided by changes in revenue-sharing arrangement. Oyo has denied the charges as misleading and inaccurate.

7 Tailpiece

Russia ‘targeting’ coronavirus vaccine